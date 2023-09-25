After Menendez was found with gold bars, here are answers to all your gold questions

Gold bars? Really?

If there's only one takeaway you've learned about the federal indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez last week on bribery charges, it's probably the fact that bars of gold were found in his home.

The bribes allegedly included hundreds of thousands of dollars from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and stay out of trouble, according to the indictment.

And, according to the 39-page indictment, they came in the form of cash, payments towards a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a Mercedes-Benz and those gold bars.

Gold bars bearing marks indicating they were previously owned by alleged Fred Daibes were found in Sen. Robert Menendez's residence, according to an indictment announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan on Sept. 22, 2023. Daibes and two other New Jersey businessmen are also named in the indictment, along with Menendez's wife.

Menendez has sworn to fight the charges and not to step down, and he maintained today during a 20-minute press appearance where he lashed out at prosecutors that he would be found not guilty.

In the meantime, a lot of us are asking: who on earth keeps gold bars at home? Unfortunately, we can't answer that, but we can answer some other questions about investing and holding gold.

How much does a bar of gold weigh?

Gold bars vary in size. According to online seller Goldcore, the most common sizes of bars are 1-ounce, 10-ounce, 100-gram, 1-kilo bar 400-ounce.

Related: If he doesn't resign, could indicted Bob Menendez be expelled from the Senate?

How much does 1 bar of gold cost?

Tim Schmidt, a digital marketing expert, noted on Linkedin this March that the 1-ounce bars are most-commonly purchased by investors.

An ounce cost $1,916 dollars, according to Goldprice.org.

When authorities searched the home of Menendez and his wife, Madine, they found more than $100,000 in gold bars. In October, Menendez allegedly looked up on Google: “how much is one kilo of gold worth.”

NorthJersey.com affiliate USA TODAY did the math: it’s nearly $62,000, according to the live price tracking site Goldprice.org.

What is the best way to buy gold?

Day after being indited by the US Attorneys Office for bribery, US Senator Bob Menendez, of New Jersey, announces his reelection at a press conference at Hudson County Community College in Union City, NJ on Monday Sept. 25, 2023.

There are four ways to buy gold, according to personal finance website NerdWallet. The first is physical gold, like coins and bars. The second are stocks in individual gold-mining companies.

Story continues

A third way is mutual funds, where you buy shares of gold-related assets, but you don’t own the companies that process and mine the gold. The fourth way is gold futures, that is, “an agreement to buy or sell a certain amount of gold at a later date,” according to NerdWallet.

You can find gold for sale at American Coin & Stamp on Main Street in Clifton, or Ridgewood Coin & Stamp on Chestnut Street in Ridgewood.

Stile: Can Bob Menendez survive? The politics and evidence are very different this time

Can you buy gold bars at a bank?

USA TODAY also noted that while some banks do sell gold, it’s more common to buy from an online or physical seller.

Financial services website Investopedia noted that buyers should only buy a bar with the manufacturer’s name, weight and purity — which should be at least 99.95% — stamped on the bar.

Gold can be sold at the same place you bought it, or at pawn shops or private buyers, said James Royal, an analyst with BankRate.

What is best gold bar to buy?

Agents discovered more than $100,000 worth of gold bars Sen. Robert Menendez's home, which were allegedly provided by co-conspirators, according to an indictment announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan on Sept. 22, 2023.

Gold could have a viable place in your investment portfolio, like in retirement, according to USA TODAY.

“The idea is to diversify investment portfolios and potentially protect against inflation by having a tangible asset,” Levon Galstyan, a certified public accountant for Oak View Law Group, told USA TODAY.

Added Royal, while “the price performance of gold does better than stocks… over the long term a diversified portfolio of stocks does a lot better than owning physical bullion,” which is another name for bulk gold and silver.

In a 2021 Gallup poll, 18% of Americans considered gold the best long-term investment. It ranked third in the poll behind real estate at 41% and stocks/mutual funds at 26%.

Gold has been used as currency for millenia, dating back to 1,500 B.C in Egypt. Its value has been (and continues to be) driven by production, demand, market volatility and the value of fiat currency.

How to buy small amounts of gold?

You can buy gold bars and any other gold online and in-person, said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. Buying in-person allows you to inspect the product and pay for it in cash, but comes with less of a selection to choose from than an online marketplace.

“If you decide to buy online, you should take the time to do research and find a reliable dealer to avoid scams,” Gonzalez said.

Gold bars should be kept in secure storage, like a personal safe or a bank’s safety deposit box, Gonzalez said.

The National Futures Association runs a background check form on their website that allows potential buyers to check the background of any firm or individual selling gold.

One other way to buy gold is in what’s known as an “exchange-traded fund,” which buys and holds gold, then sells it.

“A lot of the ways that physical bullion is marketed, is marketed towards very fearful people, and preying on a lot of fear of other types of assets,” Royal said.

“A lot of the inexperienced buy the physical bullion because there’s a lot of fear that often goes with gold investing, where ‘you can’t trust the financial system and gold has this 2,000 year history’... which is not untrue.”

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bob Menendez gold bars: Answers to questions amid indictment