Menendez’s wife-to-be struck and killed man in 2018 NJ crash, reports say

NEW YORK — Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife-to-be and co-defendant in his federal bribery case reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a 2018 car crash in a northern New Jersey suburb.

Nadine Arslanian Menendez had been dating the embattled U.S. senator for several months in December 2018 when she slammed her Mercedes-Benz into Richard Koop as he crossed Main Street in the small borough of Bogota, near Hackensack, according to a report by The Record and The New York Times.

Koop, 49, suffered catastrophic trauma injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police told both outlets.

The future Mrs. Menendez reportedly told cops that Koop ran across the street into the path of her car, an account that police accepted. She was allowed to leave the scene and apparently was never tested for drugs or alcohol.

She was reportedly not charged in the fatal crash, which totaled her Mercedes.

“Ms. Arslanian was not at fault in this crash,” a police report said, according to The Record newspaper. “Mr. Koop was jaywalking and did not cross the street at an intersection or in a marked crosswalk.”

The incident played a bit part in the Menendezes blockbuster indictment on federal bribery charges.

Prosecutors say the crash apparently left the then-girlfriend of Menendez without a car for a time.

She allegedly told Wael Hana, an Egyptian American businessman who was also charged in the bribery scheme, that she needed a new car. He later gave her a 2019 Mercedes-Benz convertible, the indictment says.

The Menendezes married a few months later.

The new luxury ride was allegedly part of a bribery scheme designed to win the support of Sen. Menendez, the influential chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, for continued aid to Egypt.

Investigators found cash and gold bars worth about $500,000 in the Menendezes’ home in a 2022 search.

Sen. Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty as has Hana and two others to a string of charges. They face trial next year.

Menendez, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006, insists he will not resign and plans to run for reelection. Fellow Democrat Rep. Andy Kim has announced he will challenge the senior senator in a primary.

