Meningococcal vaccines Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market size to grow from USD 2.88 billion in 2021 to USD 5.07 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The meningococcal vaccine market has grown due to the increasing prevalence of meningitis disease. In addition, growing awareness about the disease, increasing R&D, and rising immunization programs are helping in market growth.
Meningococcal illness can lead to meningitis, a severe and sometimes life-threatening inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord, and/or a life-threatening blood infection.
The polysaccharide vaccines segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on the type, the global meningococcal vaccines market is categorized into Polysaccharide Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Combination Vaccines, and Others. The polysaccharide vaccines segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Due to the limited supply from a few vaccine makers, developing countries are still very interested in polysaccharide vaccines. The leaders in the market are working with local distributors to reach more people. Research that will be published by the National Institute of Health in 2021 shows that people with diabetes have twice the chance of getting meningitis. Diabetes is one of the most important risk factors because it makes it much more likely that a person will get meningitis.
The bexsero segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on a brand name, the meningococcal vaccines market is categorized into Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero, and Others. The bexsero segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Bexsero is approved for use in more than 40 countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Israel, Uruguay, Turkey, and Europe. The high rate of acceptance of the vaccine that protects against meningococcal infections caused by serotype B can also be linked to the growth in market share.
“Global Meningococcal vaccines market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polysaccharide Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Combination Vaccines, and Others), By Brand Name ( Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Pharmacy Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021–2030.” in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/meningococcal-vaccines-market
The hospital segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on end-user, the meningococcal vaccines market is categorized into Hospitals, Pharmacy Stores, and Others. The hospital segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The hospital segment is rising with the increase in awareness among people regarding meningococcal vaccines.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size 2030
USD 5.07 Billion
CAGR
6.5% (2020-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Segments Covered
By Type, By Brand Name, By End-user, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Report Coverage
Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Bio-Manguinhos, Biomed Pvt. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.,
Key Insights
The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period
Market Segment
This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global meningococcal vaccines market based on the below-mentioned segments:
Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Type
Polysaccharide Vaccines
Conjugate Vaccines
Combination Vaccines
Others
Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Brand Name
Menactra
Menveo
Nimenrix
Trumenba
Bexsero
Others
Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By End-User
Hospitals
Pharmacy Stores
Others
North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.
The Global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. There are a lot of things that are driving the market in North America.
Regions Covered
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
List of Key Market Players:
Bio-Manguinhos
Biomed Pvt. Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi Pasteur Inc.
Serum Institute of India Ltd
Key Target Audience
Market Players
Investors
End-users
Government Authorities
Consulting And Research Firm
Market News
In May 2022, the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it would pay up to USD 3.3 billion to buy the privately held biopharmaceutical company Affinivax. This was done to improve its vaccine pipeline. As the company gets ready to split its consumer unit from the rest of the business, this is a key area of focus.
In March 2022, the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) will be in charge of studies to find out how well the meningococcal vaccine works for babies and young children in Africa. If this trial goes as planned, the World Health Organization could give its approval for this specific use of the vaccine.
