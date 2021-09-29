U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.60
    +19.97 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,438.03
    +138.04 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,608.57
    +61.89 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.94
    +8.16 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.06
    -0.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.30
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -1.01 (-4.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0072 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5060
    -0.0280 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    -0.0109 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8470
    +0.3670 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,086.78
    +551.66 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.54
    -1.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.51
    +71.41 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

The Menkiti Group Expands Internal Capital and Investments Team

·5 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their strategy to scale their capital and investment infrastructure, The Menkiti Group, a real estate firm based in Washington, DC with additional offices in Worcester, MA, has expanded their internal capital and investments team. Melissa Lee joins the enterprise as the Senior Vice President of Capital and Investments along with John Daniels who will serve as Director of Investments. The Menkiti Group is expanding its role as an intermediary by aligning new sources of capital with emerging neighborhoods and real estate developers. This division aims to scale their Neighborhood Investment Model thesis by deepening the process for identifying and creating additional access points to capital for a diverse set of talented real estate entrepreneurs.

Bo Menkiti, CEO and Founder of The Menkiti Group, and Melissa Lee, Senior Vice President of Capital and Investments of The Menkiti Group
Bo Menkiti, CEO and Founder of The Menkiti Group, and Melissa Lee, Senior Vice President of Capital and Investments of The Menkiti Group

As an extension of The Menkiti Group's mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate, the expansion of the capital and investments team provides an opportunity for the enterprise to deploy capital in new markets while maintaining its commitment to local communities. The firm's experience working in emerging neighborhoods, double bottom line approach, and current pipeline of projects leaves them poised for rapid growth.

"Expanding our capital and investments team is an initiative driven by our commitment to advancing economic equity and our desire to bridge the gap between societal impact with traditional real estate. Melissa Lee has had an exemplary track record in delivering strategies and analytical solutions to both community and government organizations," said Bo Menkiti, CEO and Founder of The Menkiti Group. "As an enterprise we are growing rapidly and with ample opportunities in the pipeline we knew it was time to expand the capital part of our platform."

Ms. Lee, who will lead the MG Capital and Investments division, joins the enterprise with over two decades of finance experience with expertise in investment management and treasury management across multiple industries. In previous roles Ms. Lee oversaw a $2+ billion real estate portfolio at the Maryland State Retirement & Pension System with the responsibility for advancing the asset class strategy through the deployment of capital into domestic and global private real estate funds. Ms. Lee also served as the Director of Treasury Operations at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), where she executed the organization's cash, debt, and investment strategy. In addition, she served as a Trustee on several of WMATA's Retirement Plans. Most recently, Ms. Lee served as the Founder and Managing Principal of Lee Squared Consulting Group, LLC where she developed financial strategies for community development organizations.

As the Senior Vice President of Capital and Investments, Ms. Lee will lead all structure and growth of the capital, investment, and fund management activities. Her institutional investment and treasury background will serve as a means to cultivate existing investor relationships and build new partnerships that align with forthcoming investment funds. She will be supported by Mr. Daniels, who most recently worked in private equity for Vista Equity Partners. Mr. Daniels will leverage his proptech, real estate development, acquisitions, and management consulting experience to support the deployment of capital as the firm continues to scale.

"This is an exciting time to join The Menkiti Group. We have an amazing opportunity to advance our thought leadership around transforming the lenses through which we approach real estate and neighborhood investment. We are looking forward to the collaborative ways in which we can shift the real estate paradigm to create multi layered investment opportunities that unlock the overlooked potential of places and people," said Melissa Lee, Senior Vice President of Capital and Investments. "The ability to connect social impact and financial returns only makes what we are charged with more compelling and personally fulfilling."

Over the last 17 years, The Menkiti Group has established a strong track record of success and developed over two million square feet of catalytic projects in Washington, DC and Worcester, MA. By expanding their capital and investments team, the enterprise is formalizing their successful performance in investing in emerging neighborhoods and talented entrepreneurs. The capital and investments team is focused on working with investment partners to deepen the reach and impact of their real estate investment strategies, with an emphasis on supporting diverse developers in the real estate space.

About The Menkiti Group:
Founded in 2004, The Menkiti Group is a 100% minority-owned Certified Business Enterprise headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in Worcester, Massachusetts. The organization was founded with the mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate. The Menkiti Group is a double bottom line company, measuring success in terms of financial and positive social impact. The company's approach to urban neighborhood transformation and investment is centered upon residential and commercial development, residential sales, and commercial brokerage.

The Menkiti Group invests in abandoned and underutilized properties and transforms them into exciting and affordable homes and workspaces. Projects range from single-family residential renovations and the development and tenanting of main street commercial properties to large-scale, mixed-use, transit-oriented development projects. Over the past 17 years, The Menkiti Group has invested over $225MM in DC's emerging neighborhoods, worked on the development of over 2.1MM SF of real estate, and has assisted over 2,000 families in purchasing their first homes.

(PRNewsfoto/The Menkiti Group)
(PRNewsfoto/The Menkiti Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-menkiti-group-expands-internal-capital-and-investments-team-301387891.html

SOURCE The Menkiti Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 2 Toxic Stocks to Sell Right Now

    Shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are popular among retail investors, ranking among the top 100 widely held on the Robinhood Markets platform. Let's explore how aggressive regulation in China and poor fundamentals could put downside pressure on both companies. In August 2020, China introduced its "three red lines" policy, which restricted leverage ratios for property developers.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 15 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital

    In this article, we will discuss 15 biotech stocks to buy now according to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Akkaraju and Dybbs’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ […]

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Dollar Tree Stock Is Jumping Because It’s Not Just a Dollar Store Anymore

    The company has been testing higher price points, something that could help it deal with rising prices and higher shipping costs.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)?

    A look at the shareholders of Hyliion Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:HYLN ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Why Are Sundial Growers and Aurora Cannabis Still the Most Popular Pot Stocks on Robinhood?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) currently ranks No. 4, while Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) holds the No. 16 spot. Sundial's shares have plunged 75% below the highs from early this year. Aurora stock has fallen 65% from its February peak.

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 6.4% Today

    The market news today is that stocks overall are down and growth stocks are being hit harder than most. One of the biggest reasons the market is down today is because interest rates are on the rise. Higher interest rates can mean slower growth for the economy overall, which is why markets react when rates rise.

  • Bad News: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Is Facing 2 Headwinds

    Most analysts would agree that Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) entry into the streaming category has been a success. Disney+ entered the streaming wars in November 2019 and it has already accumulated subscriber totals that make it competitive with veteran rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Recently, at an investor conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek highlighted two challenges directly in its path to winning the streaming war.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.