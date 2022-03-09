U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.00
    +67.25 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,088.00
    +486.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,532.25
    +265.25 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.20
    +29.90 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.91
    -3.79 (-3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.40
    -16.90 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    26.77
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0079 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.74
    -3.71 (-10.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3153
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8410
    +0.1770 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,943.43
    +3,198.24 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.66
    +74.17 (+8.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,075.68
    +111.57 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Menlo Micro switches on an opportunity for its tech to be in every device you touch

Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

Traditionally, electrical engineers have to choose: high-power switches that are unreliable and slow, or high-speed, high-precision switches that can't handle that much power. Menlo Microsystems' Ideal Switch shakes up that paradigm with a new type of switch that completely turns generations of electronic design on its head. The company is tooling up to switch things up even further, developing what it describes as the "biggest innovation since the transistor". A bold claim, but, $150 million of fresh investment says that at least a slice of the investment community thinks the company is onto something.

If you're not an electrical engineer, it's hard to understand quite how big of a deal the company's innovation is -- and it's hard to overstate how important this tech may turn out to be. These switches have an enormous impact, making certain types of circuits 100 times smaller and 100 times more efficient. If you've ever had to install a smart light switch in your home, you may have noticed that the electronics in there are enormous and that you can only fit the switches in the wall with brute force, vaseline and a lot of swearing. This is because it relies on a relay to turn the power on and off. With this technology, these light switches could be a hundredth of the size and a fraction of what they cost today. In fact, if the company's tech comes down in price even a little bit, it's likely that its switches -- or their equivalents -- will be in use in every installation, building and vehicle you set foot in.

In addition to far smaller footprints, the company claims that the Ideal Switch takes vastly less power to actuate (less than a milliwatt), consumes less power when it's active, has a remarkably high switching speed (less than 10 microseconds) and are rated for billions of operations, whereas typical switches it replaces can be expected to fail after a few million actuations. All of this means that we're talking about a vastly different type of component than what has been available before. On top of all that, the company maintains that the component can handle thousands of watts' worth of power.

The company today announced its $150 million Series C, bringing Menlo Micro’s total cumulative funding to over $225 million. Vertical Venture Partners and Future Shape led the round, with participation from new investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, DBL Partners and Adage Capital Management, along with existing investors. The investment is earmarked for its domestic manufacturing and supply chain expansion.

"Today’s funding milestone underscores the confidence our investors have in Menlo Micro’s transformative technology to fuel the electrification of everything and modernize the $100+ billion market for RF communications, power switching and protection devices in the 21st century," said Russ Garcia, CEO at Menlo Micro. "It will enable us to expand our manufacturing in the U.S. and accelerate the development of our power roadmap to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. We’re positioned to enable the upgrade of the world’s aging power grids, modernize smart buildings and factories, and eliminate many of the inefficiencies in our legacy electrical infrastructure."

14 climate tech investors share their H1 2022 strategies

More than 20 billion power-distribution switches are shipped every year, and the company is jockeying for a position to facilitate a sea-change in that vast market.

"The Ideal Switch is poised to replace every switch that distributes power," said Tony Fadell, who co-led the round wearing his Future Shape hat. He knows a thing or two about switches; he is often described as the "father of the iPod," and is the founder and previous CEO at Nest. "It’s simple, the Ideal Switch changes fundamental math on power delivery to cities, buildings, homes and appliances from EVs to lights. It will cost less, last longer, act smarter and lower climate-busting emissions thanks to its energy efficiency profile. Menlo Micro is one of the biggest technology disruptors of our generation."

As the world is moving toward electrification, a technology that promises a vast improvement in efficiency can have an enormous impact. The company illustrates the impact with an example: There are over a billion ceiling fans worldwide. Replacing the existing fan controllers with Ideal Switches would save enough energy to take approximately 17 power plants off the grid.

"As you can imagine, it's the most ubiquitous device you could come up with. When you have a device that can have orders of magnitude improvements in terms of speed, cost and performance, scaling becomes the biggest challenge. We see a very large amount of growth over the next couple of years," predicts Garcia. "Our initial growth was really around wireless. That was the lowest hanging fruit, but you're going to see far more penetration into smart power management and control areas."

Russ Garcia, CEO at Menlo Micro. Image Credits: Menlo Microsystems

The device isn't a drop-in replacement for other components, which means that boards do have to be re-tought and redesigned, but the company founders argue that, due to the size difference, a pin-for-pin replacement of existing tech wouldn't make sense anyway.

"In most cases, the Ideal Switch is a substantially smaller device. If you compare a 20 amp, 240 volt, electromechanical device, or even a solid-state device, you will see a pretty big difference. We can put the same functionality in a 10x20mm plastic package," explains Garcia. "There are some customers who have taken our device and put it into the old packaging, so the end user of the equipment can take advantage of the reliability and the performance."

It's going to be interesting to see what the bottlenecks for Menlo Microsystems are as they ramp up their production, and as competitors start nipping at their heels, but I'm sure of one thing; the consumers (and, ultimately, the environment) are likely to be the biggest winners here.

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • GE's stock extends bounce after $3 billion repurchase program announced

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading, to extend their bounce off at 14-month low, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed a new $3 billion stock repurchase program. The program represents 3.1% of GE's market capitalization of $96.91 billion as of Tuesday's closing stock price. The new buyback program, which was disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, comes after the stock rose 3.2% on Tuesday after closing Monday at the

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Dow futures jump 500 points on hopes for Russia-Ukraine talks, lower commodity prices

    U.S. stock futures rallied Wednesday more on hope than reality, as Russia continued to shell Ukraine ahead of a key diplomatic meeting.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Stitch Fix under pressure after disappointing Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Stitch Fix's stock plunge after reporting a Q2 earnings loss wider than expected.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.