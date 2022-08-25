U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market Estimated to Rise at CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2027, TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Digitalization in healthcare sector, and resultant increase in adoption of high-tech portable and wearable personal thermostat devices for menopausal women generates new revenue streams in the industry

  • Increasing preference for non-pharmacological treatment solutions, supplemented by adoption of cognitive behavior therapy by healthcare providers creates new avenues in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The products and solutions offered by the leading manufacturers in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market are used to reduce the severity of the temperature dysfunction caused due to changes that happen in gonadal hormones during the period of menopause. The Research study projects that the menopausal hot flashes treatment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Innovations in the healthcare industry complemented by the increasing introduction of new age and high-tech medical devices, are boosting the growth of the menopausal hot flashes treatment market. Along with this, the rising popularity of alternative treatment solutions, including vitamin E, black cohosh, and herbal medicines, is also favoring the expansion of the market.

The stakeholders in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market are working towards breaking the silence regarding the menopause, and trying to address the stigma surrounding it, by launching social media campaigns to generate awareness regarding the health issues related to menopause. These social media campaigns, targeted towards digitally literate female population, are also aiding the players in promoting their alternative solutions (such as herbal medicines and non-hormonal drugs) for management of menopausal hot flashes.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2856

Key Findings of Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market Study 

  • Players Developing Treatment Solutions Targeting Thermostat of Brain: Players in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market are making efforts to develop new treatment solutions that can effectively target the thermostat of the brain, in order to reduce the incidence of hot flashes in menopausal women.

  • Advent of Tech-enabled Medical Devices: Healthcare companies in the landscape of the menopausal hot flashes treatment market are introducing new types of portable, as well as wearable devices that can act as personal thermostats for women going through menopause. This trend, bolstered by the increasing number of tech-savvy female population in late 40s, is creating new avenues for growth in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market.

  • Increasing Demand for CBT: Hot flashes experienced by women going through menopause also trigger certain supplementary reactions, such as low levels of productivity in professional environments, as well as disturbances in sleep. While the medications and hormonal drugs can reduce the occurrence of hot flashes, there is still the need to address these comorbid mental health issues. To address these, the medical professionals opt for cognitive behavior therapy.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2856

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market: Key Drivers 

  • The increase in the number of elderly female population across the world, along with the increasing incidence of women experiencing hot flashes symptoms during the menopause, is the key driver for the growth of the menopausal hot flashes treatment market

  • The expansion of the menopausal hot flashes treatment market is also supported by a substantial increase in the number of health drives and initiatives, undertaken by a wide number of private, as well as public organizations, for generating awareness regarding women's health

  • Focus of players in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market on developing new and technologically advanced medical solutions and products that feature alternative route of administration is also generating substantial expansion opportunities

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market: Key Players 

Some of the leading players in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market are Novartis AG, Allergen PLC, Mulan N. V., Merck & Co., Inc., Therapeutics MD, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, among others. Companies in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market are focusing their efforts and investments on extensive research and development activities. Furthermore, leading players in the market are also organizing campaigns and initiatives to address the silence and stigma associated with symptoms of menopause.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2856

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market: Segmentation

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

  • Hormonal Treatment

  • Non-hormonal Treatment

  • Alternative Treatment

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market, by Distribution

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Vitamin D Testing Market: The global vitamin D testing market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.06 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2022 to 2031.

Laboratory Gas Generators Market: The global laboratory gas generators market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.27 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Animal Genetics Market: The global animal genetics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: The global soft tissue allografts market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market: The global PRP and PRF in cosmetics market is anticipated to exceed US$ 483 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: The global fetal bovine serum market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Cell Culture Market: The global cell culture market is expected to reach the value of US$ 27.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2031.

Molecular Diagnostics Market: The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 37.19 Bn by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menopausal-hot-flashes-treatment-market-estimated-to-rise-at-cagr-of-6-from-2019-to-2027-tmr-study-301611873.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

