Menorrhalgia Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Zydus Cadila, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global menorrhalgia market was valued at US$ 19.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 31.14 billion by 2030.

The global intrauterine devices market has been analysed from four different perspectives - Therapeutics, Administration of Route, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Excerpts from ‘By Therapeutics Segmentation’

Hormonal agents and non-hormonal agents are the two therapeutic categories that make up the majority of the global market for menorrhagia treatments. Non-hormonal therapeutics include anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) and antifibrinolytics. The hormonal agents include long-acting progestogens, ethinylestradiol, and norethisterone. The market for menorrhagia treatments is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising frequency of anaemia and uterine fibroids. Menorrhagia, affects 2 million American women, prevents some of them from working or exercising. The market for menorrhagia treatments is also growing as a result of additional factors like affordable costs and simple access to treatment alternatives.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration Segmentation’

The global market for menorrhalgia based on route of administration is segmented into:

Oral

Vaginal

Transdermal

Intrauterine

Others

The most common form of oral drugs is a pill or tablet. Examples include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications and birth control pills (NSAIDs). A cream or gel-like substance called a vaginal medicine is put into the vagina. A patch is frequently used to apply transdermal drugs to the skin. Typically, an intrauterine device that releases hormones is used to administer intrauterine drugs into the uterus (IUD). Creams, gels, and ointments are the typical forms of topical treatments that are administered to the skin. Placed under the tongue, sublingual medicines dissolve and enter the bloodstream.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global market for menorrhalgia based on distribution channel is segmented into:

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

These medications, which come in both brand-name and generic varieties, are frequently prescribed by obstetricians and gynaecologists.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global menorrhalgia market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The North America held large share of the market in 2021 followed by Europe, due to the high incidence and prevalence of uterine cancer. It is noted that a rise in post-menopausal women and an increase in the nation's obese population are the other factors contributing to the high prevalence of uterine cancer in the U.S.

Approximately 50-60 percent of hysterectomies are conducted as women experience hormonal imbalances, fibroids, or polyps, which result in excessive bleeding or menorrhagia. Many pre-menopausal women who endure menorrhagia, are pursuing options which will allow them to continue bearing children after surgical treatment. Finally, a vast majority of women are interested in less-invasive procedures. Thus, it is becoming evident that further research and development is needed to meet the growing demand for treatment options. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The accessibility of cost-effective diagnosis and treatment options for menorrhagia is a factor for market growth in the region. Further increase in healthcare expenditure and findings by the government is also expected to boost the menorrhagia treatment market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Certain competing competitors have an impact on the geographical growth, new debuts, and approval of those products, as well as their advancement of already-existing technologies. These market participants control their respective market shares for develop product strategies and collaborate with other companies to suit the criteria. As a result, the market for menorrhalgia is growing more quickly. Some of the most prominent competing companies in the global menorrhalgia market are:

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Beximco pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

Novartis AG

Apricus biosciences Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Cipla Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Menorrhalgia Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 19.23 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 31.14 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Therapeutics, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

