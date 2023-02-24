U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Menorrhalgia Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Zydus Cadila, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global menorrhalgia market was valued at US$ 19.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 31.14 billion by 2030.

The global intrauterine devices market has been analysed from four different perspectives - Therapeutics, Administration of Route, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/menorrhalgia-market/8234

Excerpts from ‘By Therapeutics Segmentation’

Hormonal agents and non-hormonal agents are the two therapeutic categories that make up the majority of the global market for menorrhagia treatments. Non-hormonal therapeutics include anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) and antifibrinolytics. The hormonal agents include long-acting progestogens, ethinylestradiol, and norethisterone. The market for menorrhagia treatments is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising frequency of anaemia and uterine fibroids. Menorrhagia, affects 2 million American women, prevents some of them from working or exercising. The market for menorrhagia treatments is also growing as a result of additional factors like affordable costs and simple access to treatment alternatives.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration Segmentation’

The global market for menorrhalgia based on route of administration is segmented into:

  • Oral

  • Vaginal

  • Transdermal

  • Intrauterine

  • Others

The most common form of oral drugs is a pill or tablet. Examples include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications and birth control pills (NSAIDs). A cream or gel-like substance called a vaginal medicine is put into the vagina. A patch is frequently used to apply transdermal drugs to the skin. Typically, an intrauterine device that releases hormones is used to administer intrauterine drugs into the uterus (IUD). Creams, gels, and ointments are the typical forms of topical treatments that are administered to the skin. Placed under the tongue, sublingual medicines dissolve and enter the bloodstream.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global market for menorrhalgia based on distribution channel is segmented into:

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Hospital Pharmacies

These medications, which come in both brand-name and generic varieties, are frequently prescribed by obstetricians and gynaecologists.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global menorrhalgia market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the world

The North America held large share of the market in 2021 followed by Europe, due to the high incidence and prevalence of uterine cancer. It is noted that a rise in post-menopausal women and an increase in the nation's obese population are the other factors contributing to the high prevalence of uterine cancer in the U.S.

Approximately 50-60 percent of hysterectomies are conducted as women experience hormonal imbalances, fibroids, or polyps, which result in excessive bleeding or menorrhagia. Many pre-menopausal women who endure menorrhagia, are pursuing options which will allow them to continue bearing children after surgical treatment. Finally, a vast majority of women are interested in less-invasive procedures. Thus, it is becoming evident that further research and development is needed to meet the growing demand for treatment options. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The accessibility of cost-effective diagnosis and treatment options for menorrhagia is a factor for market growth in the region. Further increase in healthcare expenditure and findings by the government is also expected to boost the menorrhagia treatment market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Certain competing competitors have an impact on the geographical growth, new debuts, and approval of those products, as well as their advancement of already-existing technologies. These market participants control their respective market shares for develop product strategies and collaborate with other companies to suit the criteria. As a result, the market for menorrhalgia is growing more quickly. Some of the most prominent competing companies in the global menorrhalgia market are:

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Beximco pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Zydus Cadila

  • Novartis AG

  • Apricus biosciences Inc.

  • Mayne Pharma Group Limited

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Bayer AG

Get you customized report here: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/menorrhalgia-market/8234

Menorrhalgia Market Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 19.23 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 31.14 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Year

2020

Segments covered

Therapeutics, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL MENORRHALGIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY THERAPEUTICS

    1. Hormonal Agents

    2. Non- Hormonal Agents

  6. GLOBAL MENORRHALGIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

    1. Oral

    2. Vaginal

    3. Transdermal

    4. Intrauterine

    5. Others

  7. GLOBAL MENORRHALGIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

    1. Online Pharmacies

    2. Retail Pharmacies

    3. Hospital Pharmacies

TOC Continued…

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/menorrhalgia-market/8234

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization, Disinfection, Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Wound Care Films Market by Product Type (Foam Dressings, Film Dressings), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Invasive Fungal Infection Therapeutics Market by Drug Type (Polyenes, Echinocandins Triazoles), Disease Type (Invasive Aspergillosis, Coccidioidomycosis and Scedosporiosis, Candidaemia and Invasive Candidiasis, Cryptococcal Meningitis) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Product (Columns and Column Accessories, Autosamplers), Technologies (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

Respiratory Inhalers Market by Product Type (Dry Powder Inhalers, Metered Dosed Inhalers, Nebulizers) by Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric) and Indication (Asthma, COPD) – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


