Men's coats, jackets, and suits market to grow by USD 2.5 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • online - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The men's coats, jackets, and suits market share growth in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel, also known as the e-commerce channel, is growing at a rate higher than that of the offline distribution channel. With the growing trend of online retailing, particularly in developing countries, the sales of men's coats, jackets, and suits through this channel are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Regional Analysis

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan and India are the key markets for men's coats, jackets, and suits market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increased demand for designer and premium products will facilitate the men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends

The increased demand for designer and premium products is one of the key factors driving the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. The competition in the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market has been intensifying over the years. In addition, customer tastes and preferences are evolving rapidly, coupled with the rise in their purchasing power and growth in fashion consciousness. This is expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increased demand for customized/tailored coats and suits will fuel the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. Customized/tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits are becoming a key trend in the market. With changing lifestyles and evolving customer fashion sense, customers are gradually adopting tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits over readymade men's coats, jackets, and suits. Thus, these customized/tailored services will drive the growth of the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Major Five Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Companies:

  • Authentic Brands Group LLC

  • Burberry Group Plc

  • CORNELIANI Spa

  • Dolce and Gabbana Srl

  • Ermenegildo Zegna N.V

  • Etsy Inc.

  • Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

  • Guess Inc

  • Hennes and Mauritz AB

  • Hermes International SA

  • Hugo Boss AG

  • Industria de Diseno Textil SA

  • Kering SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • PRADA Group

  • PVH Corp.

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • The Gap Inc.

  • Tom Ford International LLC

  • VALENTINO Spa

Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Authentic Brands Group LLC, Burberry Group Plc, CORNELIANI Spa, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Etsy Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., Tom Ford International LLC, and VALENTINO Spa

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Authentic Brands Group LLC

  • 10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB

  • 10.5 Hugo Boss AG

  • 10.6 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

  • 10.7 Kering SA

  • 10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.9 PRADA Group

  • 10.10 PVH Corp.

  • 10.11 Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • 10.12 The Gap Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tampon Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mens-coats-jackets-and-suits-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-5-bn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301666389.html

SOURCE Technavio

