Men's coats, jackets, and suits market to grow by USD 2.5 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The men's coats, jackets, and suits market share growth in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel, also known as the e-commerce channel, is growing at a rate higher than that of the offline distribution channel. With the growing trend of online retailing, particularly in developing countries, the sales of men's coats, jackets, and suits through this channel are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan and India are the key markets for men's coats, jackets, and suits market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increased demand for designer and premium products will facilitate the men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends

The increased demand for designer and premium products is one of the key factors driving the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. The competition in the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market has been intensifying over the years. In addition, customer tastes and preferences are evolving rapidly, coupled with the rise in their purchasing power and growth in fashion consciousness. This is expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increased demand for customized/tailored coats and suits will fuel the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. Customized/tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits are becoming a key trend in the market. With changing lifestyles and evolving customer fashion sense, customers are gradually adopting tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits over readymade men's coats, jackets, and suits. Thus, these customized/tailored services will drive the growth of the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market during the forecast period.

Major Five Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Companies:

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Burberry Group Plc

CORNELIANI Spa

Dolce and Gabbana Srl

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V

Etsy Inc.

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Guess Inc

Hennes and Mauritz AB

Hermes International SA

Hugo Boss AG

Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

PRADA Group

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

Tom Ford International LLC

VALENTINO Spa

Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pickleball clothing and apparel market share is expected to increase by USD 680.29 million from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Clothing Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart clothing market is projected to grow by USD 4.49 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Authentic Brands Group LLC, Burberry Group Plc, CORNELIANI Spa, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Etsy Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., Tom Ford International LLC, and VALENTINO Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Authentic Brands Group LLC

10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB

10.5 Hugo Boss AG

10.6 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

10.7 Kering SA

10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

10.9 PRADA Group

10.10 PVH Corp.

10.11 Ralph Lauren Corp.

10.12 The Gap Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

