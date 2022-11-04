Men's coats, jackets, and suits market to grow by USD 2.5 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%.
Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
online - size and forecast 2021-2026
offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments
The men's coats, jackets, and suits market share growth in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel, also known as the e-commerce channel, is growing at a rate higher than that of the offline distribution channel. With the growing trend of online retailing, particularly in developing countries, the sales of men's coats, jackets, and suits through this channel are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan and India are the key markets for men's coats, jackets, and suits market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increased demand for designer and premium products will facilitate the men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Market Drivers and Trends
The increased demand for designer and premium products is one of the key factors driving the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. The competition in the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market has been intensifying over the years. In addition, customer tastes and preferences are evolving rapidly, coupled with the rise in their purchasing power and growth in fashion consciousness. This is expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The increased demand for customized/tailored coats and suits will fuel the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. Customized/tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits are becoming a key trend in the market. With changing lifestyles and evolving customer fashion sense, customers are gradually adopting tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits over readymade men's coats, jackets, and suits. Thus, these customized/tailored services will drive the growth of the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market during the forecast period.
Major Five Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Companies:
Authentic Brands Group LLC
Burberry Group Plc
CORNELIANI Spa
Dolce and Gabbana Srl
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V
Etsy Inc.
Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
Guess Inc
Hennes and Mauritz AB
Hermes International SA
Hugo Boss AG
Industria de Diseno Textil SA
Kering SA
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
PRADA Group
PVH Corp.
Ralph Lauren Corp.
The Gap Inc.
Tom Ford International LLC
VALENTINO Spa
Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.50 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.78
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Authentic Brands Group LLC, Burberry Group Plc, CORNELIANI Spa, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Etsy Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., Tom Ford International LLC, and VALENTINO Spa
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Authentic Brands Group LLC
10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB
10.5 Hugo Boss AG
10.6 Industria de Diseno Textil SA
10.7 Kering SA
10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
10.9 PRADA Group
10.10 PVH Corp.
10.11 Ralph Lauren Corp.
10.12 The Gap Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
