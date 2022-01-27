U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market to Reach $54.75 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in cases of hair fall, innovations in hair care & styling products, and surge in prominence of non-surgical treatment drive the growth of the global men's hair care and styling products market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market by Product Type (Hair Care and Styling Products), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."According to the report, the global men's hair care and styling products industry generated $40.43 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $54.75 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in cases of hair fall, innovations in haircare & styling products, expansion of media & entertainment industry, and surge in prominence of non-surgical treatment drive the growth of the global men's hair care and styling products market. However, surge in competition that escalates the pressure regarding pricing and rise in customer concerns about harmful components used in the product hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in online shopping and increase in awareness about herbal and organic variantspresent new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15017

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Manufacturing activities of hair care & styling products halted due to lockdown measures implemented across many countries. In addition, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in carrying out manufacturing activities with full capacity.

  • The lockdown measures led to closure of distribution channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores. However, the distribution activities are expected to get back on track post-lockdown. The demand would also grow steadily post-lockdown.

  • The ban on import-export activities led to supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.

The hair care segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the hair care segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global men's hair care and styling products market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of hair fall, awareness regarding hair damage, and increase in the prevalence of alopecia among people. However, the styling products segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in adaption of modern and stylish products and changes in consumer preferences.

The supermarkets segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel,the supermarkets segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global men's hair care and styling productsmarket, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to ease in accessibility and availability of products at competitive prices.However, the e-commerce segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increased penetration of internet and trend of online shopping in developing regions.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global men's hair care and styling products market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is due toincrease in adoption of the western culture and innovative products among consumers.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15017

Leading Market Players

  • American Crew

  • Baxter of California

  • Jack Black

  • Harry's

  • Malin+Goetz

  • Hanz de Fuko

  • Dove Men

  • Redken Brews

  • Old Spice

  • Axe

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Men Personal Care Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electric Hair Brush Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Cosmetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Razor Blade Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mens-hair-care-and-styling-products-market-to-reach-54-75-bn-globally-by-2030-at-3-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301469727.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

