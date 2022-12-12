Men's swimwear market size to grow by USD 1,665.94 million growth opportunities led by American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The men's swimwear market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men Swimwear Market 2023-2027

The men's swimwear market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,665.94 million estimated to row at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request Latest PDF Sample Report

Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Scope

The men's swimwear market report covers the following areas:

Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Material

Geography

American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE are among some of the major market participants.

Buy a PDF Sample Now

What are the key data covered in the men's swimwear market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the men's swimwear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the men's swimwear market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the men's swimwear market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of men's swimwear market vendors

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports

US Winter Wear Market by Product, Retail Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (apparel and footwear) and retail channel (specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and online retailing)

Custom Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Men Swimwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,665.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global men swimwear market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Material

6.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Spandex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

12.5 Arena Spa

12.6 Decathlon SA

12.7 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

12.8 Hermes International SA

12.9 Love Brand and Co

12.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

12.11 Nike Inc.

12.12 Pentland Brands Ltd.

12.13 Perry Ellis International Inc.

12.14 PUMA SE

12.15 PVH Corp.

12.16 Thornico AS

12.17 Urban Outfitters Inc.

13 Appendix

About Us

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Men Swimwear Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mens-swimwear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-665-94-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-american-eagle-outfitters-inc-arena-spa-chanel-ltd---technavio-301699454.html

SOURCE Technavio