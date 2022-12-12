Men's swimwear market size to grow by USD 1,665.94 million growth opportunities led by American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The men's swimwear market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The men's swimwear market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,665.94 million estimated to row at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Request Latest PDF Sample Report
Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Scope
The men's swimwear market report covers the following areas:
Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Material
Geography
American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the men's swimwear market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the men's swimwear market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the men's swimwear market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the men's swimwear market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of men's swimwear market vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related Reports
US Winter Wear Market by Product, Retail Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (apparel and footwear) and retail channel (specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and online retailing)
Custom Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Men Swimwear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,665.94 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.8
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 29%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global men swimwear market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Material
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Material
6.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Spandex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Material
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 adidas AG
12.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
12.5 Arena Spa
12.6 Decathlon SA
12.7 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.
12.8 Hermes International SA
12.9 Love Brand and Co
12.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
12.11 Nike Inc.
12.12 Pentland Brands Ltd.
12.13 Perry Ellis International Inc.
12.14 PUMA SE
12.15 PVH Corp.
12.16 Thornico AS
12.17 Urban Outfitters Inc.
13 Appendix
About Us
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mens-swimwear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-665-94-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-american-eagle-outfitters-inc-arena-spa-chanel-ltd---technavio-301699454.html
SOURCE Technavio