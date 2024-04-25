Mensch und Maschine Software's (ETR:MUM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Mensch und Maschine Software SE (ETR:MUM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €1.65 on the 6th of June, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Mensch und Maschine Software's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Mensch und Maschine Software's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 62% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 55.3% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 73% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Mensch und Maschine Software Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.20 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.65. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Mensch und Maschine Software Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Mensch und Maschine Software has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Mensch und Maschine Software's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend is easily covered by cash flows and has a good track record, but we think the payout ratio might be a bit high. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mensch und Maschine Software that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Mensch und Maschine Software not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

