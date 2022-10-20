U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market to Grow at a Surprising Growth of USD 8,197.11 Million by 2029, Growth Driven Factors, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend and Opportunity Assessment

·13 min read
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of menstrual cramps treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc.) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The Menstrual Cramps Treatment report directs a profound estimation on the current situation with the business with definition, order and market scope. The essential business perspectives like focused scene structure, famous industry players, market size and value is contemplated in the report. The Menstrual Cramps Treatment market development patterns, advancement plans, dynamic market driving's components and hazard appraisal is directed in the report. Every one of the brokers, seller's merchants of the Menstrual Cramps Treatment business is learned at a worldwide level. The business systems and plans executed by top market players are shrouded in this examination.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the menstrual cramps treatment market was valued at USD 4,331.45 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8,197.11 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Sample Copy of Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-menstrual-cramps-treatment-market

Dysmenorrhea is a medical name for menstrual cramps in which a woman experiences severe cramps in her lower abdomen that can migrate to her lower legs and back. Dysmenorrhea affects the majority of women during puberty, usually within four to five years following their first menstrual cycle. During menstruation, substances called prostaglandins are released into the uterine lining. These prostaglandins generate uterine muscle contractions, which are uncomfortable and reduce blood and oxygen flow to the uterus. Menstrual cramps can often be relieved with over-the-counter pain medications. Ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) can help ease pain. Manufacturers have developed particular products for menstruation cramps. Other kinds of hormonal birth control, such as some intrauterine devices (IUDs), vaginal rings, patches, and injections, can help lessen cramping in the uterus, lighten blood flow, and relieve discomfort.

Menstrual cramps are strong cramps that start in the lower abdomen and can spread to the back and lower legs. Most women begin to experience intense pain in their early adolescence, roughly five years after the menstrual cycle begins. In medical words, this is known as Dysmenorrhea. According to a study published in March 2021 titled "The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Women's Reproductive Health," 46 percent of women reported a change in their menstrual cycle since the pandemic began, with 30 percent of new dysmenorrhea cases. COVID-19 has thus had a considerable impact on the menstrual cramps treatment market.

Rising number of research and development activities

The market's growth is fueled by the surging number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the menstrual cramps treatment market growth. Leading companies are putting money into research and development. This opens up substantial market prospects. For instance, Pfizer, Inc. and Myovant Sciences announced a positive phase 3 spirit extension study of once-daily relugolix combo medication in women with endometriosis in January 2021. Clinically significant reductions in Dysmenorrhea were noted after treatment. In September 2019, Bayer released research showing that a single maximum non-prescription dose of Aleve offered more pain relief for primary dysmenorrhea menstrual cramps over a 12-hour period than acetaminophen.

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by investment to develop advanced technologies and increase the number of emerging markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the menstrual cramps treatment market growth

Some of the major players operating in the Menstrual Cramps Treatment market are:

  • Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

  • Sanofi (France)

  • AstraZeneca (U.K.)

  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Baxter (U.S.)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

  • Aurobindo Pharma (India)

  • Lupin (India)

  • Allergan (Ireland)

  • AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

  • Abbott (U.S.)

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Get Full Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-menstrual-cramps-treatment-market

Recent Development

  • In December 2020, Nua had announced the launch of Cramp Comfort, a first-of-its-kind product to help with period pain. Nua, a women's wellness company, has introduced a novel self-heating patch that may provide up to 8 hours of heat to relieve period pain. Cramp Comfort is comprised entirely of natural substances and was developed after extensive study and a thorough understanding of consumer demands. A pack of three heat patches costs INR 299.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Menstrual Cramps Treatment market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market

Market Dynamics: Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market

  • Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of menstrual cramps treatment industry is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

  • Changing lifestyle of people

The changing lifestyle of people is estimated to influence the market dynamic during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Changing lifestyles coupled with unhealthy food habits have major impact on the human body. This further resulted in rising incidence of dysmenorrhea/ menstrual cramps among women. Environmental changes are also considered a contributing factor that enhances the risk of menstrual cramps.

Furthermore, a surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness and increasing the geriatric population will result in the expansion of the menstrual cramps treatment research. Along with this, rising level of disposable income and growing urbanization will enhance the market's growth rate.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-menstrual-cramps-treatment-market

Key Segmentation:

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Type

  • Primary Dysmenorrhea

  • Secondary Dysmenorrhea

Treatment Type

By Diagnosis

  • Ultrasound

  • Laparoscopy

  • CT scan

  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Mode of Prescription

  • Over the Counter

  • Prescription

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Implants

By End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Homecare

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

Regional Analysis/Insights: Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market

The countries covered in the menstrual cramps treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the menstrual cramps treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing technological advancement and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players and increasing medication usage will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increase in prevalence of Dysmenorrhea and menstrual health diseases for the treatment in this region. Also, the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Type

  8. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Treatment Type

  9. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Diagnosis

  10. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Mode of Prescription

  11. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By End-Users

  12. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

  13. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Region

  14. Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market: Company Landscape

  15. SWOT Analyses

  16. Company Profile

  17. Questionnaires

  18. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table Of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-menstrual-cramps-treatment-market

Explore More Reports:-

  • Cyclic Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Market By Type (Polymenorrhea, Oligomenorrhea, Metrorrhagia), By Treatment Type (Medication, Hormonal Therapy,  Surgery), By Route of Administration Type (Oral and Parenteral) By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By  Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cyclic-heavy-menstrual-bleeding-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


