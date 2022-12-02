Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market to Reach USD 841.6 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 4.1% CAGR: AMR

Rise in demand for menstrual cramps treatment and surge in government support for healthcare infrastructure improvement have boosted the growth of the global menstrual cramps treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market by Type (Primary Dysmenorrhea, Secondary Dysmenorrhea), by Treatment (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Hormonal Therapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global menstrual cramps treatment industry was pegged at $560.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $841.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Research and Markets Logo

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15820

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for menstrual cramps treatment and surge in government support for healthcare infrastructure improvement have boosted the growth of the global menstrual cramps treatment market. However, side effects of menstrual cramps treatment and poor demand for menstrual cramps treatment in underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, low cost of over-the-counter medicines such as ibuprofen leads to increase in demand for menstrual cramps drugs would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted workflow in the healthcare sectors and forced number of industries to shut their doors temporarily.

Changes in menstrual cycles cause more dysmenorrhea episodes, which has a substantial impact on the market.

The primary dysmenorrhea segment held the lion's share

By type, the primary dysmenorrhea segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global menstrual cramps treatment market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of high menstrual bleeding and change in lifestyle.

Story continues

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By treatment, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global menstrual cramps treatment market, owing to advantages of NSAID drugs such as wide availability in pharmacy and drug stores, low cost, and high therapeutic effect.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15820

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market

By distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global menstrual cramps treatment market. This is due to increased sales of medicines from drug stores & retail pharmacies and increase in patients seeking treatment for menstrual cramps. However, the online providers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in number of smartphone users and higher internet penetration to buy the medicines.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, due to rise in government initiatives and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. However, the global menstrual cramps treatment market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to growth of the menstrual cramps treatment market in this region is the increase in prevalence of speech disorders.

Key market players

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menstrual-cramps-treatment-market-to-reach-usd-841-6-million-globally-by-2031-at-4-1-cagr-amr-301691810.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research