Menstrual Cup Market to Reach USD 1059.70 Million by 2028; Reusability and Increase in Demand for Environmentally Sustainable Female Hygiene Items to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The rise in the number of women population and the rise in the demand for environmentally friendly female hygiene products fuel the growth of the menstrual cup market in North America.

Newark, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new report published by The Brainy Insights., the global menstrual cup market is anticipated to grow from USD 746.54 million in 2020 to USD 1,059.70 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12575



Increasing awareness about women's health advantages and hygiene, and the cost-effectiveness of menstrual cups are the main factors projected to fuel market growth. A menstrual cup is a bell-shaped, small cup that an individual can insert into their vagina during their period to collect menstrual blood.These are constructed of medical-grade silicone, rubber, or plastic and are typically reusable. People can simply empty the cup, wash it with soap and water, and insert it again.The cups are scientifically approved to be used inside the body. The cup does not contain any harmful chemical, additive, or absorbent gels. It is bell-shaped with a stem at the tip. The stem enablesinsertion and removal of a cup inside the vagina conveniently, and the bell-shaped cup is sealed around the cervix.The menstrual cups are more practical and more eco-friendly than the pads and tampons. As the menstrual cup is reusable, its usage significantly decreases the amount of waste created by menstrual periods, as there is no daily waste and so the volume of discarded packaging is minimized. The vaginal pH and beneficial bacteria also remain in place by the usage of menstrual cups.



Advertisements posted by vendors on social networking platforms fuel the popularity of menstrual cups. Additionally, several companies often sell wearable accessories, which are imprinted with menstrual period slogans to reduce the menstrual social stigma. Such factors along with the cost-effectiveness of menstrual cups would have a direct impact on the growth of the global menstrual cup market. However, availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the global menstrual cups market.



Story continues

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/menstrual-cup-market-12575



Major players operating in the global menstrual cup marketinclude Anigan, Diva International Inc., Earth Care Solutions, FemyCycle, LADYCUP, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lunette, MeLuna, Mooncup Ltd, SckoonCup, The Keeper, Inc, VCup and YUUKI among others. The major players are now focusing on introducing strategies such as embracing innovative technologies, product developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market position in the global menstrual cup industry.



• For instance, in 2018, Tampax, the leading feminine care brand of Procter & Gamble, launched the newest option in its family of period protection items – Tampax Cup, a menstrual cup built to offer both comfort and uncompromising safety.



The reusable cups segment held the largest market share of around 67.5% and a market value of around USD 486.87 million in 2020.



The product segment is divided into disposable cups and reusable cups. The reusability cycle of the reusable cups ranges from 1 to 10 years, depending on the brand. Usually, reusable cups are made from medical grade silicones that do not cause irritation and allergies which increase the market among women. Reusability and growing demand for environmentally friendly female hygiene items also drive growth in the reusable cup category. Therefore, the reusable cups segment held the largest market share of around 67.5% and a market value of about USD 486.87 million in 2020.



The medical-grade silicones segment held the largest market share of around 70.4% and a market value of about USD 525.56 million in 2020.



The material segment includes medical-grade silicone and thermoplastic elastomer. The silicones are hypoallergenic and thus do not irritate and are very comfortable; hence, many companies typically provide silicone menstrual cups. Also, in comparison with latex and thermoplastic elastomer menstrual cups, these silicone menstrual cups are economical and not allergenic. Therefore, the medical-grade silicones segment held the largest market share of around 70.4% and a market value of around USD 525.56 million in 2020.



The online stores segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.2% over the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment includes online stores and retail outlets. As e-commerce stores are expanding and the consumer purchasing pattern is increasing, therefore the online stores segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.2% over the forecast period.



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12575/single



Regional Segment Analysis of the Menstrual Cup Market



• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• North America (U.S. , Mexico, Canada)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)



Growing awareness of menstrual hygiene, the strong presence of major companies, new product releases, the increasing number of digital marketing strategies, and rising healthcare spending had a significant impact on the growth of menstrual cups market in the North Americaregion. Therefore, the North America region emerged as the largest market for the menstrual cup, with a market share of 34.5% and a market value of USD 257.55 million in 2020. Also, increased awareness of healthcare, technological advancements and increasing awareness within the population regarding the different choices for menstrual protection available in the market is anticipated to drive the menstrual cup market in the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



About the report:



The global menstrual cup market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



Access research repository of Research Reports at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com



