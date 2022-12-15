Menstrual cups market to grow by USD 425.44 million, Anigan Inc. and Blossom Cup emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Menstrual Cups Market 2023-2027

Menstrual cups market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, and Mooncup Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography

In 2017, the menstrual cups market was valued at USD 1264.53 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 633.27 million. The menstrual cups market size is estimated to grow by USD 425.44 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.18% according to Technavio.

Menstrual cups market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Menstrual cups market - Vendor Insights

The global menstrual cups market comprises several small vendors that are focusing on specific regions. These vendors compete only in limited geographies, such as the US, the UK, Canada, and some parts of the European Union. The limited geographic presence of vendors in the market is a barrier to raising awareness about menstrual cups in countries that do not have their presence.

The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period with the entry of new vendors and the development of new products. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Blossom Cup – The company offers menstrual cups such as Large Blue Blossom Menstrual Cup.

Diva International Inc. – The company offers menstrual cups such as Diva Cup.

FemmyCycle – The company offers menstrual cups such as FemmyCycle Regular Menstrual Cup.

Story continues

Menstrual cups market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

The increasing number of product launches

Benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products

Tax exemption on menstrual products

KEY challenges –

The strong presence of substitute products

Lack of awareness regarding menstrual hygiene practices in developing countries

The social stigma associated with menstruation and poor access to hygiene practices

The menstrual cups market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this menstrual cups market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the menstrual cups market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the menstrual cups market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the menstrual cups market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of menstrual cups market vendors

Menstrual Cups Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 425.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc.Â , The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global menstrual cups market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Reusable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Disposable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Anigan Inc.

12.4 Blossom Cup

12.5 Diva International Inc.

12.6 FemmyCycle

12.7 Fleurcup

12.8 Intimina

12.9 Jaguara s.r.o.

12.10 Lena Cup LLC

12.11 Lune Group Oy Ltd.

12.12 Me Luna GmbH

12.13 Merula GmbH

12.14 Mooncup Ltd.

12.15 Saalt

12.16 Sckoon Inc.

12.17 The Flex Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

