Menstrual Hygiene Management Market to hit USD 30 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Menstrual hygiene management industry is anticipated to register 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to rapid urbanization and growing literacy rate among women.

The menstrual hygiene management market value is anticipated to cross USD 30 billion by 2030, according to a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The robust shift towards organic feminine hygiene products will transform the industry outlook. Increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of traditional items made for feminine hygiene has led to an inclination towards reusable sanitary pads. Manufacturers of feminine hygiene products are embracing this ongoing trend of sustainable menstrual cups and eco-friendly sanitary napkins.

Menstrual hygiene management market from the menstrual underwear product segment will exhibit over 3% CAGR between the years 2022-2030. The advent of reusable products for feminine hygiene will fuel the demand for these products. Period panties offer protection for 12 hours and can be used more than once. The multi-layer microfiber polyester makes the product ideal for women that have long working hours and need products capable of soaking up heavy menstrual flows. Menstrual underwear is also seen as a great option for post-partum bleeding in combination with specific maternity products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 223 pages with 259 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Menstrual Hygiene Management Market Size By Product (Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Menstrual Cups, Panty Liners, Menstrual Underwear), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce channels, Brick & Mortar, Supermarket/Hypermarket), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

Menstrual hygiene management market from e-commerce segment reached over USD 5 billion in 2021. Rapid digitalization and internet penetration have enabled consumers to purchase feminine hygiene products from online drug. In recent years, several venture capitalists and investors have shown keen interest in online pharmacies. In February 2022, around eleven online pharmacies reported investments worth USD 1.6 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the sales of preventative care and medicines from e-commerce platforms.

Europe menstrual hygiene management industry is projected to surpass USD 8 billion by 2030. The rising prevalence of menstrual disorders is a key factor driving the demand for menstrual products in the region. Europe has witnessed a sustainable rise in incidences of polycystic ovarian disorder (PCOD), menorrhagia, dysmenorrhoea, and other female health-related issues.

Competitive landscape of the menstrual hygiene management market is inclusive of companies like Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm Corporation, Unilever plc., Edgewell Personal Care, Premier FMCG (Lil-lets UK Limited), Ontex BV, Diva International Inc., Kao Corporation, first quality enterprises, Hengan international, TZMO SA Group, and Cora. These companies are implementing strategic initiatives to raise awareness and enhance access to menstrual products.

