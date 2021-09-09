U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,500.25
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,929.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.75
    -41.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.80
    -11.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    +0.78 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8830
    -0.3770 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,273.61
    +434.88 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.69
    +3.21 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.93
    -77.60 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Menswear Market | Evolving Menswear Fashion to Boost the Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Menswear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Menswear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The "Menswear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the menswear market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 153.87 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Evolving menswear fashion is one of the key market drivers. Also, the rising demand for organic menswear will contribute to market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The menswear market report is segmented by product (top wear, bottom wear, coats, jackets, and suits, intimate and sleepwear, and accessories and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

  • Industria de Diseño Textil SA

  • Kering SA

  • Levi Strauss & Co.

  • LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market – Global non-store and online menswear market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (apparel and accessories and others).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Footwear Market – Global footwear market is segmented by product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), end-user (women, men, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menswear-market--evolving-menswear-fashion-to-boost-the-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301371498.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • White House Blasts Meatpackers for Grocery ‘Profiteering’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking aim at major meatpackers, charging that “pandemic profiteering” is squeezing consumers and farmers alike, with a few companies that dominate the industry raking in record profits.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday that increases in the prices of beef, pork and poultry are responsible for half the jump in food prices since late 2020, yet farmers have seen little gain in what they are paid by giant meat compan

  • George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world's second-biggest market

    One of America's earliest investors in China fired an opening salvo in a potential war of words with the biggest global asset manager this week, as two of Wall Street's best-known investors spar over the investment potential of the world's second-largest economy. In one corner is George Soros, the billionaire founder of the Quantum Fund and an early investor in Hainan Airlines. Soros warned in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that bullish calls by BlackRock to invest in China could co

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Qualcomm CEO open to working with foundry partners in Europe

    Semiconductor supplier Qualcomm is open to working with foundries in Europe if incentive programmes to boost automotive chip production on the continent attract the right partners, Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said. Foundries in Europe are now geared towards mass production of semiconductors, Amon told Reuters at the IAA car show in Munich, but there is a welcome debate under way about investing in high-end production that is interesting to Qualcomm.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water over crypto lending — and how the SEC is sending a shot across the bow for DeFi

    Coinbase Global finds itself in a dust-up with its top regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission says run afoul of securities rules.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Hit Major Milestone

    Natural gas markets have skyrocketed during the session on Wednesday to reach the $5.00 level. This obviously will cause a lot of headline noise, and now the question is whether or not we can continue to go higher?

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Asian shares fall as global growth worries add to regional headwinds

    Asian shares were set for their worst day in two weeks on Thursday, weighed down by the latest regulatory crackdown in China and global investors worries' about a looming reduction in central bank stimulus, while the dollar held firm. European shares looked set to follow suit, with FTSE futures off 0.65% and pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.8%, in early trading ahead of a closely watched announcement from a meeting of the European Central Bank. Analysts anticipate the ECB will announce a token step towards reducing its emergency economic support.