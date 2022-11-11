Menswear Market to grow by USD 222.72 Billion, Growth Momentum of 6.93% CAGR by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global menswear market is expected to grow by USD 222.72 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing number of promotional activities. In addition, the rising demand for organic menswear is anticipated to boost the growth of the Menswear Market. 42% of the growth originates from APAC. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mens Wear Market 2022-2026

Parent market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global menswear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, luxury goods, and rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.

Technavio calculates the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, clothing, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods. Growth in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market will be driven by the following factors:

Rising working men population

Demand for eco-friendly products

Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

High influence of celebrity endorsement on customer purchase decision

Increased preference for personalization and customization of products

Menswear Market: Vendor Landscape

The global menswear market is fragmented due to multiple established vendors. The key vendors in the market compete in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies adopt various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Several global vendors are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. The competition among key vendors will result in innovations in menswear products. Vendors with large market shares and high brand equity are termed, dominant players. Market competitors use different marketing strategies that play a vital role in increasing the sales of their products.

Story continues

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.

Menswear Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Top wear - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bottom wear - size and forecast 2021-2026

CJS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Accessories and others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Intimate and sleepwear - size and forecast 2021-2026

Menswear Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Menswear Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Related Reports:

Smart Clothing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the smart clothing market segmentation by end-user (healthcare, sports, defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the men's coats, jackets, and suits market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Menswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $222.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 CJS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

11.4 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

11.5 Kering SA

11.6 Levi Strauss and Co

11.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

11.8 Nike Inc

11.9 PVH Corp.

11.10 Ralph Lauren Corp.

11.11 The Gap Inc.

11.12 VF Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

