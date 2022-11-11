Menswear Market to grow by USD 222.72 Billion, Growth Momentum of 6.93% CAGR by 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global menswear market is expected to grow by USD 222.72 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing number of promotional activities. In addition, the rising demand for organic menswear is anticipated to boost the growth of the Menswear Market. 42% of the growth originates from APAC. Request a Free Sample Report.
Parent market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global menswear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, luxury goods, and rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.
Technavio calculates the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, clothing, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods. Growth in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market will be driven by the following factors:
Rising working men population
Demand for eco-friendly products
Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
High influence of celebrity endorsement on customer purchase decision
Increased preference for personalization and customization of products
Menswear Market: Vendor Landscape
The global menswear market is fragmented due to multiple established vendors. The key vendors in the market compete in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies adopt various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Several global vendors are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. The competition among key vendors will result in innovations in menswear products. Vendors with large market shares and high brand equity are termed, dominant players. Market competitors use different marketing strategies that play a vital role in increasing the sales of their products.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.
Menswear Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Top wear - size and forecast 2021-2026
Bottom wear - size and forecast 2021-2026
CJS - size and forecast 2021-2026
Accessories and others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Intimate and sleepwear - size and forecast 2021-2026
Menswear Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Menswear Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Menswear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
$222.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.11
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
