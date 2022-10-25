U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Mental Health, Access Among Patients' Primary Health Concerns

·3 min read

New survey finds patients are seeking support for social determinants of health in managing their complete health

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of more than 2,000 patients by leading digital therapeutics company Medisafe shows receiving support for mental health conditions is the biggest challenge among nearly all patient segments. The survey aimed to collect data on what health concerns continue to dominate patients' lives in a digitally engaged healthcare environment. Fifty one percent of patients cited mental health support as their primary need.

Medisafe Logo (PRNewsFoto/Medisafe)
Medisafe Logo (PRNewsFoto/Medisafe)

In addition to mental health support, patients also noted a variety of other concerns. Thirty-nine percent say lack of time and motivation is a chief concern in managing their health. Additional survey results found that nearly 300 patients say clinical support and medication guidance is a top need to stay consistent on their medications.

"These survey results demonstrate the complex concerns of modern patients and point to the need for holistic care and guidance to support both better physical and mental health," said Omri Shor, Medisafe Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "New digital tools can play an important role in addressing both mental and physical health while connecting patients to the care they need, and helping patients achieve better outcomes with their medication journey. In addition, this survey concludes that the age of 'one-size-fits-all' medicine is over. Digital solutions are an accessible way to provide patients a personalized access to healthcare."

The survey also found health equity elements are among chief concerns for patients of various age groups. Patients aged 25-34 say access to support services such as financial support and transportation are needed most; while patients aged 35-44 say lifestyle elements such as nutrition counseling and childcare are their most urgent need. Patients 55+ say their health is creating a negative impact on their job and retirement plans, more so than mental health concerns.

Survey results also identified health concerns related to race/ethnicity as well as socioeconomics. Social support (such as family engagement, chat services, etc.) is the biggest concern for the Black community, whereas access to support services is the biggest challenge for the Latino community. Middle eastern patients rate affordability as a main concern in maintaining proper health, compared to all other groups who rated mental health as their main concern.

Socioeconomic status impacted patients' needs, and survey results found that rising inflation and spending is creating concerns for patients. Patients with lower income status say access to support services is their biggest barrier to improved health. As a result, they want more guidance (via health coaching) to support their health and medication journey. Higher earners report better control over their health, but still struggle with mental health concerns.

Medisafe's survey was conducted within its digital platform between September 3 - 23, capturing the viewpoints of nearly 2,000 patients who use the digital drug companion to help manage one or more medications in conjunction with a medical condition. The full report and methodology are available at https://www.medisafe.com/survey/health-concerns-2022.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading evidence-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions across the healthcare continuum, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe supports patients' journeys with AI driven technology that dynamically engages patients during their treatment based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payers and providers, to improve outcomes. Ten million patient and caregiver users registered on Medisafe's platform with over four billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 350,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play stores.Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information, please visit www.medisafe.com.

For information, contact:
Matt Longman
matt@medisafe.com
214-620-4364

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mental-health-access-among-patients-primary-health-concerns-301658611.html

SOURCE Medisafe

