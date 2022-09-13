U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Mental Health America releases first-ever guide for effective practices in workplace mental health, opens 2022-23 application period for mentally healthy workplace certification

Mental Health America
·2 min read

Mental well-being resources for workplaces are more important than ever, with 4 in 5 employees feeling strain on their mental health and personal and professional relationships

Alexandria, VA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health America (MHA) today released its “Workplace Mental Health Toolkit: Creating a Culture of Support and Well-being,” a framework for employers, people leaders, and workers. The guide details how to create or improve workplace practices that uplift workers, ensure they are heard, and establish a culture of well-being. It was developed in partnership with Walgreens.

At a time when MHA research shows 4 in 5 workers feel that workplace stress affects their mental health and personal and professional relationships, providing mental well-being guidelines to workplaces is more important than ever.

American Psychological Association research also shows those who typically feel stressed during the workday are more than three times as likely to say they intend to seek employment elsewhere in the next year.

“The pandemic revealed what we’ve known for a long time: Worker well-being must be prioritized to ensure a healthy, hardworking workforce,” said Taylor Adams, director of workplace mental health at MHA. “Many employers have taken steps to mitigate worker burnout, fatigue, and anxiety, but much still needs to happen to make sure everyone is mentally supported while on the job. This guide is for employers wanting to build on existing resources and programs, and also for those that need assistance on how to get started.”

Using seven years of MHA strategic research to explore the impact of stress, burnout, and mental illness on employee engagement and workplace culture, the toolkit provides fact sheets, printable resources, checklists, drop-in articles, case studies, and more. Topics include:

  • Cultivating supportive people managers;

  • Developing an employee-driven mental health strategy;

  • 12 tips for creating a wellness event;

  • Educating employees about benefits and resources;

  • Finding creative ways to think beyond the norms of basic benefits;

  • 11 tips to support an employee; and

  • How to build a mental health employee resource group.

It also includes a brief case study from Walgreens, highlighting some of the investments it has made as part of the company’s commitment to workplace mental health.

“Walgreens is proud to work with MHA on this important initiative, and as employers, the role we play in supporting the physical, mental health and wellbeing of our team members has never been more critical,” said Holly May, EVP and CHRO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “As part of our collaboration with MHA, we hope to help more employers foster a healthy and productive workforce by sharing best practices as well as our own journey.”

The toolkit release comes on the same day that MHA also opens the 2022-23 application period for its Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health certification program. The program recognizes, guides, and elevates employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

The toolkit is available online, and applications for the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental health are now open.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jessica Kennedy Mental Health America 703-837-4782 jkennedy@mhanational.org


