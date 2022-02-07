U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.50
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,883.00
    -95.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,652.00
    -33.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.10
    -10.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.02
    -1.29 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.24 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.39
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0570
    -0.1430 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,498.89
    +851.01 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.66
    +118.69 (+13.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.62
    +17.22 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Mental Health Apps Market Size Worth $17.5 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mental health apps market size is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030. Growing penetration and adoption of mental health applications due to their benefits in improving the mental health and wellbeing of patients and/or consumers and increasing awareness regarding mental health are some of the key factors boosting the growth of this market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The market growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of mental health-based apps for reducing issues with respect to mental health

  • The iOS platform type segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the rising adoption of iOS amongst the consumers

  • The depression and anxiety management application type segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders, along with rising awareness regarding mental health-based apps for the treatment of these conditions

  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to developments in coverage networks, growth in the adoption of smartphones, and the rising prevalence of mental health-based conditions

  • Read 118 page market research report, "Mental

Health Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform Type (Android, iOS), By Application Type (Depression And Anxiety Management, Stress Management), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

In 2021, the iOS platform type segment dominated with a revenue share of over 45.0%. The rising adoption of iOS amongst consumers is one of the major parameters contributing to the segment growth. For instance, in September 2020, around 26% of iPod, iPad, and iPhone users adopted the iOS 14 updates within 5 days of its release. The android platform type segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate of 17.9% during the forecast period owing to the rising rates of usage of android by consumers. For instance, according to statistics quoted by Business of apps in 2021, the number of android users increased from 2.3 billion in 2018 to 2.8 billion in 2020.

The depression and anxiety management application type segment accounted for over 25.0% share in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders, along with the rising awareness regarding applications for the treatment of these conditions. For instance, Flow, an app beneficial in managing depression, recorded an increase in the sales of its at-home brain stimulation headset by around 247%. This headset is utilized along with the Flow app for the treatment of depression. In addition, as per the reports published by Med-Tech Innovation, during the pandemic of COVID-19, around 30% of users of the Flow app and headset overcame depression with the help of this app. Such instances signify growing adoption, thereby propelling the market growth.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Various factors like developments in coverage networks, growth in the adoption of smartphones, and the rising prevalence of health conditions affecting mental well-being are driving the regional market. In addition, the rising demand for technological solutions in terms of software and applications for the population has led to an increase in the adoption of mental health-based apps by healthcare providers and others. Furthermore, increasing stress and other health conditions impacting mental health among the population is yet another factor impacting the market growth.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the utilization of mental health-based platforms across the globe. The increase in the adoption of mobile health applications for maintaining mental and psychological health during the pandemic situation and rising remote monitoring are some of the factors promoting the growth of the market in 2020. For instance, according to the data quoted by Business of Apps in 2021, Calm, a meditation and sleep management app, witnessed a significant increase in the number of subscribers in 2020. The number of subscribers increased from 0.75 million in 2017 to 4 million in 2020. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the adoption of mental health-based apps, thereby fueling their growth in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global mental health apps market based on platform type, application type, and region:

  • Mental Health Apps Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Mental Health Apps Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Mental Health Apps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

List of Key Players of Mental Health Apps Market

  • Mindscape

  • Calm

  • MoodMission Pty Ltd.

  • Sanvello Health

  • Headspace Inc.

  • Flow

  • Youper, Inc.

Check out more studies related to healthcare & fitness apps, published by Grand View Research:

  • mHealth Apps Market – The global mHealth apps market size was valued at USD 38.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of fitness and medical apps to collect and track individuals' health-related data and to improve the overall health of the patients' using smartphones are the major factors anticipated to drive the market.

  • Women's Health App Market – The global women's health app market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising incidence of target disorders and high smartphone penetration is expected to drive the growth of the market.

  • Fitness App Market – The global fitness app market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030. The spreading COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide lockdowns followed by social distancing norms, thereby aiding the transition from traditional studios and gyms to virtual fitness.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare IT Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mental-health-apps-market-size-worth-17-5-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301476302.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Could This New Indication Create a Blockbuster for Pfizer?

    In mid-January, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Cibinqo as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) whose disease wasn't adequately controlled with other treatments. Why did the FDA approve Cibinqo for moderate to severe eczema patients?

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • H.K. Sees Record Cases; Australia Reopening: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported a record of over 600 infections, putting pressure on the government to ramp up restrictions. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAustralia will allow double-vaccinated visa holder

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    These companies' share prices could rise in the short term, but their long-term opportunities are even better.

  • Israel's rise in Covid deaths: why it's happening, and the lessons for the UK

    Israel is a vaccine star of the pandemic. It rolled out its initial jabs with great speed this time last year amid the deadly alpha wave. It saw off delta in the summer by pioneering booster shots. And, as omicron hit, it made fourth doses available to medics and the elderly.

  • Signs Your COVID "Damaged" Your Brain

    From early in the pandemic, it was clear that COVID-19 was not just a respiratory virus but one that had far-reaching effects on a number of body systems, from the blood vessels to the brain. Although successive variants of the virus, like Delta and Omicron, seem to produce less severe initial illness, doctors report that even people whose symptoms were initially mild are reporting neurological symptoms that linger. These are some signs that COVID may have damaged your brain. Read on to find out

  • Why do older people heal more slowly?

    The older you get, the more slowly you heal, and there are a number of reasons why. Westend61 via Getty ImagesI recently visited an 83-year-old patient in the hospital after EMTs rushed her to the ER with an infected leg wound. Her ordeal started inconspicuously when she bumped into the sharp edge of a table and developed a small cut. The patient’s wound didn’t close, but she ignored it until she woke up in pain one morning two weeks after first injuring her leg. Her daughter called 911 after no

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • Attention, Medicare users: more access to free at-home COVID-19 tests is on the way

    A new initiative to increase access to at-home COVID-19 tests will start in early spring, the government says

  • Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study

    Restoring normal population mobility to "COVID-zero regions" like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said. China's "zero-COVID" restrictions have come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing while using sweeping restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. The researchers used studies from Chile and Britain to calculate the "baseline efficacy" of current vaccines - CoronaVac in the case of Chile and the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca shots in Britain.

  • "Don't Say 'Let Me Know If You Need Anything'": 9 Ways To Help A Loved One Who Is Living With Chronic Pain

    "Most people have trouble understanding that pain can affect life on many levels."View Entire Post ›

  • Unregulated, synthetic vape use growing among kids

    To users, these vapes are identical. But because of an obscure loophole, they skirt the FDA’s regulatory umbrella.

  • I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Enter Here This Week

    Omicron cases continue to spike in many areas across the U.S. and hospitals are still feeling the effects of the COVID surge with overcrowded emergency rooms and delays in much needed surgeries. "It can be just heartbreaking," Dr. Matt Beecroft told NPR, who recalls one recent patient of his who had a heart attack. "She had been scheduled for a cardiac bypass," a procedure done to improve blood flow when there's an obstructed or partially blocked artery, "but that surgery had been canceled." He

  • The Riveting—and Murky—Quest to Hack the Meditating Brain

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRichard Powers’ Bewilderment was the most moving and prescient novel I read last year. In the book, an astrobiologist grapples with compounding losses: the death of his wife and the unraveling of his son, Robin; and the environmental degradation and mass extinction that envelops the planet. Before his demise, Robin begins an innovative treatment called Decoded Neurofeedback in which he enters an fMRI machine and learns how to mirror a br

  • Former Biden health policy advisor blames 'all sorts of lies' for U.S. vaccine drive sputtering

    Vaccine misinformation has played a huge role in the disappointing U.S. turnout, according to a former White House health policy adviser.

  • TidalHealth moves into crisis status as Maryland COVID-19 hospital numbers climb

    TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is the 13th Maryland hospital to implement crisis standards of care amid the current COVID-19 surge.

  • Thousands of COVID-19 at-home pills hailed as 'game-changer' are sitting on pharmacy shelves in Wisconsin

    A pharmacy official thinks it's "highly unlikely" that everyone who needs the at-home pills for treating COVID-19 in high-risk people is getting them.

  • Signs You Have a Drinking Problem, According to Experts

    Many people who have a drinking problem don't realize they have one. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, "Excessive alcohol use is a leading preventable cause of death in the United States, shortening the lives of those who die by an average of 29 years. Excessive alcohol use includes: Binge drinking, defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man. Heavy drinking, defined as 8 or more drinks per week for a woman or

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Woman suffered three strokes and a heart attack while pregnant in the hospital for 139 days due to COVID

    Diana and Chris Crouch of Kingwood, Texas joined CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown Sunday with a harrowing tale of COVID complications and an extended stay in the hospital. Diana, who was pregnant at the time, declined vaccination because she was worried about possible complications with the pregnancy. After falling ill, Diana spent 139 days in the hospital but, oddly enough, has very little memory of it. “Fortunately, I think, I don’t remember much because it was very tough,” Diana said. “The last thing I remember was going to the ER. So I basically don’t really have any memories of my stay at the hospital.” While Diana doesn’t remember it, Chris remembers it very well. “It was the hardest thing I ever had to deal with,” Chris said. “I didn’t know if I was gonna have to plan for a funeral. I didn’t know what to do. It was just so hard, and I prayed a lot.” According to Diana’s doctor, Dr. Cameron Dezfulian, a combination of her pregnancy, COVID and her extracorporeal membrane oxygenation treatment caused her to have a heart attack and three strokes all in the same day. “The three strokes and the heart attack all happened within a very short period of time. It was in a single day, and that was a tough day,” Dr. Dezfulian said. “And, I mean, Chris remembers that day well, as do I, because we were there together. I mean, really, that entire week was incredibly challenging.”