U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,753.32
    -669.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

THE MENTAL HEALTH CENTER OF GREATER MANCHESTER -PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA PRIVACY INCIDENT

·5 min read

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester ("MHCGM") is providing notice of a recent data security event that occurred at a third-party community partner MHCGM had used for data storage, Center for Life Management ("CLM"), that may impact the privacy of certain information relating to MHCGM patients or those who were assessed for treatment by MHCGM. CLM is a third-party mental health provider which stored data for MHCGM to assist in reporting information regarding the Community Connections Mental Health Court ("Community Connections") program. Please note this event did not occur at MHCGM, nor did it impact the security of MHCGM's computer systems. Although MHCGM is currently unaware of any misuse of any individual's information in connection with this incident, MHCGM is providing information about the incident and steps individuals may take to protect against misuse of their information.

What Happened? On February 23, 2022, MHCGM learned that a data security incident occurred on CLM's systems on February 21, 2022, and may have resulted in unauthorized access to certain data storage systems containing MHCGM's Community Connections court reporting data, which contains information on MHCGM patients and individuals who were assessed for treatment. CLM discovered the event on February 23, 2022, and immediately began working to determine the nature and scope of the incident, and launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists. On or about April 11, 2022, CLM determined it was unable to rule out unauthorized access to MHCGM data stored on its systems. The investigation found no evidence that any individual's specific information was viewed by an unauthorized individual, but CLM was unable to rule it out. Additionally, there was no evidence that any individual's data was removed or taken from CLM's systems. MHCGM immediately undertook a review of the data at issue, and out of an abundance of caution, is providing notice for all individuals who were assessed for, or participated in, MHCGM's Community Connections program whose data may have been affected by this incident.

What Information Was Involved? While MHCGM is currently unaware of any misuse of information relating to the CLM event and is providing this notice in an abundance of caution, the potentially impacted data that was present on CLM's server at the time of the event may include an individual's name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, diagnosis, medical information, discharge information, and treatment location and/or healthcare provider. MHCGM is in the process of notifying individuals whose information was involved.

How Will Individuals Know If They Are Affected By This Incident? MHCGM is mailing notice letters to the individuals identified as potentially impacted by this incident, for whom they have valid mailing addresses. If an individual did not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call MHCGM's dedicated assistance line, provided below.

What Is MHCGM Doing? Upon learning of this incident, MHCGM moved quickly to investigate and respond. MHCGM is no longer using CLM to store data for the Community Connections program. To protect against incidents like this in the future, MHCGM is working on removing all data from the CLM servers, and further assessing its policies and procedures to help prevent similar future incidents from occurring. Although MHCGM is unaware of any actual or attempted fraudulent misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, they are offering impacted individuals access to twelve (12) months of complimentary credit monitoring through Epiq. In addition, MHCGM is providing notice to appropriate regulatory authorities.

What You Can Do? MHCGM encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity, and detect errors. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report, place a fraud alert, or a security freeze. Contact information for the credit bureaus is below:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/

https://www.experian.com/help/

https://www.transunion.com/credit-help

888-298-0045

1-888-397-3742

833-395-6938

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General.

We regret any concern this incident may cause. If you have additional questions or concerns, please call our toll-free dedicated assistance line at 1-844-925-1207. This toll-free line is available Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time. You can also visit our website at www.mhcgm.org. Individuals may also write to the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester at 401 Cypress Street, Manchester, NH 03103.

CONTACT: Jennifer DeVoe, 603-945-3033

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mental-health-center-of-greater-manchester-provides-notice-of-data-privacy-incident-301531088.html

SOURCE Mental Health Center for Greater Manchester

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • Verizon beats on earnings but loses phone subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

    The ongoing game of footsie between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter reached a new stage April 22, as Musk began major steps towards buying the company. It all began when Musk announced that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder at the time. The ensuing chaos was primarily orchestrated by Musk and his very visible presence on Twitter, where he has 82.9 million followers.

  • Market sell-off indicates investors think the Fed is ‘behind the curve’: Strategist

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest statements from the Fed regarding interest rate hikes, volatility, shifting consumer demands throughout the pandemic, and the outlook on markets and tech stocks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

    The company is far away from a recovery

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Why Nucor Stock Gave Back Its Gains Today

    Investors in steel giant Nucor (NYSE: NUE) had a great day on Thursday, with the stock exploding as much as 11% higher before succumbing to selling pressure on a red day for the markets, and ending with just a 3.7% gain. Indeed, with its 6.5% loss as of 11:50 a.m. ET this morning, Nucor stock has been dragged down below where it traded before reporting its earnings beat yesterday. Nucor beat earnings yesterday.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge to mark another losing week as investors brace for more aggressive Fed tightening

    U.S. stocks plummeted Friday afternoon to close out another week in the red as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings and braced for more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.

  • Investors just pulled a massive $17.5 billion out of global equities. They’re just getting started, says Bank of America.

    Investors have been yanking money out of stocks. Here's a sign they aren't nearly done, according to Bank of America.

  • Cathie Wood buys the dip on pandemic darlings Roku, Zoom, Roblox

    The asset manager's flagship ARK Innovation ETF has slumped 43% this year, lagging far behind the S&P 500's 7.7% decline as the prospect of aggressive U.S. policy tightening hammered the fund's hyper-growth stocks. Over the week, ARK bought 100,642 shares of e-commerce firm Shopify Inc, 329,073 of Zoom, 739,082 of gaming site Roblox and 575,648 of streaming device maker Roku.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.