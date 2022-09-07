U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

The Mental Health Commission of Canada joins HealthPartners, a Consortium of Canada's Most Trusted Health Charities

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) is the first mental health organization to join HealthPartners, a consortium of Canada's most trusted health charities focused on improving the well-being of those living with chronic illness and major disease. The new collaboration underscores the importance of mental health and its inextricable link to physical health.

This partnership allows Canadians to support the commission's innovative programs and research directly online via charitable receipted donations, as well as through programs such as the Government of Canada's Workplace Charitable Campaign and via private sector employers.

"Mental health support is an investment—in individuals, in families, in communities, and in society overall," says Michel Rodrigue, president, and CEO of the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

"Working with Health Partners allows the MHCC to respond to Canadians' wishes to meaningfully support mental health research and programs. We have seen tremendous progress in mental health awareness and stigma reduction. Joining the HealthPartners consortium allows us to continue to advance this work and to adapt to the evolving mental health landscape in Canada."

This new membership marks the first time in 34 years that a new partner has been added to the HealthPartners roster. It signals the important strides being made to better integrate mental health into the healthcare landscape.

"The Mental Health Commission of Canada rounds out our consortium of member health charities in a way that no other cause can", says Charlotte Comrie, Interim CEO of Health Partners.

"Mental health is a key issue at the forefront of Canadians' health concerns, and we know that it affects over 1 in 3 people with chronic disease, demonstrating the strong connection between physical and mental health. We welcome the MHCC in helping us improve the lives and well-being of Canadians."

Charlotte Comrie
Interim Chief Executive Officer, HealthPartners

Michel Rodrigue
President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada

