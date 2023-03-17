Mental health market to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2021 to 2026, Growing prevalence of mental health disorders to boost the market | Analysis report on US Bank failure Crises - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mental health market size is estimated to grow by USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The growing prevalence of mental health disorders is driving the mental health market growth. For instance, according to a study conducted by the Lancet journal, approximately 75.2 million people across the world were dealing with anxiety disorders in 2020. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The emergence of virtual services is a key trend in the market. Telepsychiatry or tele-mental health services refer to the use of telecommunications or videoconferencing for remote delivery of psychological support and services or psychiatric assessment and care. These services improve access to mental health care. Therefore, established vendors have expanded their offerings to provide tele-mental health services. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Request a sample report
Mental health market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on service (emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, and inpatient hospital treatment services).
The emergency mental health services segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Psychological emergencies require immediate attention from healthcare providers. Many vendors provide a list of local sources on their websites, which can be contacted during emergencies. Patients with such emergencies can choose to speak to a nurse over the phone. They can be referred to a liaison psychiatry service or local crisis resolution and home treatment team (CRHT). This, in turn, will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Various countries have launched national helplines for citizens who need psychological counseling. The launch of such helplines is expected to have a positive impact on the market.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global mental health market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mental health market.
North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the mental health market in the region. However, North America will grow at a slower rate when compared to Europe and Asia. The increasing awareness about the importance of mental health and the growth in substance abuse will drive the mental health market growth in North America during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of mental health disorders across the region is driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) in 2020, anxiety disorders affect 40 million people aged 18 years and above annually in the US. These factors will augment the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report
Mental health market – Major challenges hindering the market growth
Government regulations are challenging the mental health market growth.
Vendors have to adhere to numerous laws, regulations, and rules, including licensure and accreditation standards and reimbursement for patient services.
If mental health counseling and treatment service providers violate regulations, they can be excluded from government healthcare programs.
Violations of privacy and security regulations can also lead to high penalties.
Thus, the prevalence of numerous stringent government regulations can hinder the growth of the global mental health market during the forecast period.
Insights on market challenges - Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this mental health market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mental health market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the mental health market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the mental health market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Mental Health Market vendors
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!
Related Reports:
The women's health therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 30.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers women's health therapeutics market segmentation by type (fertility, oncology, menopause, infection, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
The brain health supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 3.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers brain health supplements market segmentation by distribution channel (retail and online) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Mental Health Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 201.41 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
6.44
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, Sweden, Germany, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Hospital Association, Ascension, Behavioral Health Network Inc., CareTech Holdings Plc, Cigna Corp., Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc., Kennebec Behavioral Health, LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH, North Range Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., REM Minnesota, Strategic Behavioral Health, TEAMCare Behavioral Health LLC, The Jason Foundation Inc., Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., Unison Behavioral Health, and Universal Health Services Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio health care market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Service
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Service
5.3 Emergency mental health services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Outpatient counselling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Inpatient hospital treatment services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.
10.4 Ascension
10.5 Behavioral Health Network Inc.
10.6 CareTech Holdings Plc
10.7 North Range Behavioral Health
10.8 Promises Behavioral Health
10.9 Pyramid Healthcare Inc.
10.10 REM Minnesota
10.11 Strategic Behavioral Health
10.12 Universal Health Services Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mental-health-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-06-from-2021-to-2026--growing-prevalence-of-mental-health-disorders-to-boost-the-market--analysis-report-on-us-bank-failure-crises---technavio-301774199.html
SOURCE Technavio