Mental Health Market Size to Grow by USD 201.41 Bn, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mental health market has been segmented by service (emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, and inpatient hospital treatment services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in substance abuse and the growing awareness of the importance of mental health. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country in the mental health market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mental Health Market 2022-2026

The mental health market has been estimated to grow by USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

View our exclusive FREE sample report and explore growth opportunities to improve your business

Mental Health Market: Market Segmentation

By service, the emergency mental health services segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Psychological emergencies are those emergencies wherein the patient is at risk of harm to themself or others. Such patients require immediate attention from healthcare providers. Various vendors provide a list of local sources on their websites, which can be contacted during such emergencies. They also provide helpline numbers through which patients can speak to a nurse or mental health professional over the phone. The prevalence of mental health problems has been growing across the world. Thus, the increasing need for emergency mental health services will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Mental Health Market: Drivers and Trends

The growing prevalence of mental health disorders is driving the growth of the mental health market. For instance, according to a study conducted by the Lancet journal, in 2020, approximately 75.2 million people across the world had anxiety disorders. The number increased by 25.6% when compared to 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered mental health issues among many people globally. Thus, the high prevalence of mental health disorders will fuel the growth of the global mental health market during the forecast period.

The emergence of virtual behavioral or mental health services is a trend in the market. Telepsychiatry or tele-mental health services can be delivered through telephone, e-mail, online chats, or videoconferencing. These services help in improving access to psychological care for patients that have mental health issues, especially those that are living in remote areas or underserved locations. They improve access to psychological care for individuals with mental health issues. Hence, established vendors have expanded their offerings to provide tele-mental health services. They also provide inpatient and residential treatment services. These factors, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Related Reports

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 266.78 million from 2021 to 2026.

Antidepressants Drugs Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The antidepressants drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Mental Health Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 201.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Sweden, Germany, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Hospital Association, Ascension, Behavioral Health Network Inc., CareTech Holdings Plc, Cigna Corp., Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc., Kennebec Behavioral Health, LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH, North Range Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., REM Minnesota, Strategic Behavioral Health, TEAMCare Behavioral Health LLC, The Jason Foundation Inc., Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., Unison Behavioral Health, and Universal Health Services Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Emergency mental health services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Outpatient counselling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Inpatient hospital treatment services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Ascension

  • 10.5 Behavioral Health Network Inc.

  • 10.6 CareTech Holdings Plc

  • 10.7 North Range Behavioral Health

  • 10.8 Promises Behavioral Health

  • 10.9 Pyramid Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.10 REM Minnesota

  • 10.11 Strategic Behavioral Health

  • 10.12 Universal Health Services Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Global Mental Health Market 2022-2026
