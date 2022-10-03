Mental Health Market Size to Grow by USD 201.41 Bn, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mental health market has been segmented by service (emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, and inpatient hospital treatment services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in substance abuse and the growing awareness of the importance of mental health. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country in the mental health market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mental Health Market 2022-2026

The mental health market has been estimated to grow by USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

Mental Health Market: Market Segmentation

By service, the emergency mental health services segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Psychological emergencies are those emergencies wherein the patient is at risk of harm to themself or others. Such patients require immediate attention from healthcare providers. Various vendors provide a list of local sources on their websites, which can be contacted during such emergencies. They also provide helpline numbers through which patients can speak to a nurse or mental health professional over the phone. The prevalence of mental health problems has been growing across the world. Thus, the increasing need for emergency mental health services will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Mental Health Market: Drivers and Trends

The growing prevalence of mental health disorders is driving the growth of the mental health market. For instance, according to a study conducted by the Lancet journal, in 2020, approximately 75.2 million people across the world had anxiety disorders. The number increased by 25.6% when compared to 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered mental health issues among many people globally. Thus, the high prevalence of mental health disorders will fuel the growth of the global mental health market during the forecast period.

The emergence of virtual behavioral or mental health services is a trend in the market. Telepsychiatry or tele-mental health services can be delivered through telephone, e-mail, online chats, or videoconferencing. These services help in improving access to psychological care for patients that have mental health issues, especially those that are living in remote areas or underserved locations. They improve access to psychological care for individuals with mental health issues. Hence, established vendors have expanded their offerings to provide tele-mental health services. They also provide inpatient and residential treatment services. These factors, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Mental Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 201.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Sweden, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Hospital Association, Ascension, Behavioral Health Network Inc., CareTech Holdings Plc, Cigna Corp., Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc., Kennebec Behavioral Health, LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH, North Range Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., REM Minnesota, Strategic Behavioral Health, TEAMCare Behavioral Health LLC, The Jason Foundation Inc., Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., Unison Behavioral Health, and Universal Health Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Emergency mental health services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Outpatient counselling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Inpatient hospital treatment services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.

10.4 Ascension

10.5 Behavioral Health Network Inc.

10.6 CareTech Holdings Plc

10.7 North Range Behavioral Health

10.8 Promises Behavioral Health

10.9 Pyramid Healthcare Inc.

10.10 REM Minnesota

10.11 Strategic Behavioral Health

10.12 Universal Health Services Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

