U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.28
    +0.72 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,617.11
    +70.79 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,094.69
    -50.27 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.70
    +3.57 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    -2.89 (-3.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.00
    -10.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2230
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,594.96
    -97.85 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.80
    -5.28 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Mental Health Nonprofit Invites Community to Walk & Talk After Thanksgiving

·2 min read

Honor Connor Hosts 2nd Annual Walk and Talk for Hope

WEST SIMSBURY, Conn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Connor, a mental health, addiction and suicide prevention nonprofit based in West Simsbury, is hosting its 2nd Annual Walk & Talk For Hope, on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022.

Honor Connor's 2nd Annual Walk &amp; Talk for Hope
Honor Connor's 2nd Annual Walk & Talk for Hope

Families & Friends get together Thanksgiving weekend to walk & talk about stuff that matters like your mental health.

"Our goal with Walk & Talk For Hope is to offer an opportunity for families and friends to come together and have real conversations about the stuff that matters and collectively work towards stopping the stigma around mental health," says Lisa Johnson, Honor Connor co-founder and managing director.

Participating in Walk & Talk is free, and participants can join in person or virtually, however, registration is required in order to be entered into the $500 Amazon gift card drawing. Each participant also will receive a digital Conversation Starter Tool Kit with questions and prompts designed to help start the discussion around mental health.

Walk & Talk participants can take part in person both in Simsbury, CT on Iron Horse Blvd and also in Hilton Head, SC at Singleton Beach from 10 am to 12 pm, or they can join anytime during the day virtually from their community by sharing photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #WalkandTalkforHope.

Participants can register now at www.WalkAndTalkForHope.org. To learn more, visit www.HonorConnor.org. If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988 to be connected to the national suicide prevention lifeline.

About Honor Connor: Honor Connor was started in 2021 by West Simsbury residents Scott and Lisa Johnson after losing their son, Connor to suicide in 2016. Honor Connor's mission is to provide hope and healing and to stop the stigma by starting the conversation around mental health, addiction, and suicide prevention.

CONTACT:
Lisa Johnson, Managing Director
Honor Connor, Inc
Lisa@HonorConnor.org 
860-558-8877

(PRNewsfoto/Honor Connor)
(PRNewsfoto/Honor Connor)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mental-health-nonprofit-invites-community-to-walk--talk-after-thanksgiving-301683010.html

SOURCE Honor Connor

Recommended Stories

  • Inovio shares fall on discontinuation of development of two more vaccine candidates

    Inovio is discontinuing development of its vaccine product candidates targeting Lassa Fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, the latest setback for the Montgomery County biotechnology company. Inovio said it agreed with its collaborator, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to stop work on both experimental products, INO-4500 and INO-4700, following initial analyses of data from studies testing the effectiveness of each.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Up 41% After FDA Committee Endorses CKD Drug

    The FDA's CRDAC recommends granting marketing approval to Ardelyx's (ARDX) oral pill to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

  • Provention Bio gets FDA approval for treatment that can delay onset of Type 1 diabetes

    Shares of Provention Bio Inc. were down 3.9% in trading on Friday morning, the day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's treatment that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes in some patients. The intravenous therapy, Tzield, can delay the onset of Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes in patients with Stage 2 Type 1 diabetes. Stage 3 is usually when patients are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. "It cannot be emphasized enough how precious a delay in the onset of Stage 3 T1D can be from

  • Pfizer and BioNTech booster shows strong results in fresh analysis of data

    Pfizer and BioNTech said the immune response generated by their bivalent COVID-19 booster showed strong results against the newer omicron sublineages.

  • Why Editas Medicine's Shares Are Falling Thursday

    Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were down as much as 21% at one point on Thursday. Editas has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $37.50, and is down more than 60% so far this year. The clinical-stage biotech, which seeks therapies through CRISPR gene-editing, paused its Brilliance Phase 1/2 trial for its lead therapy, EDIT-101, to treat the rare eye disease, leber congential amaurosis (LCA) 10, that affects the retina.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Investing in biotech companies, especially relatively small ones, can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's look at two gene-editing-focused biotechs that could perform substantially better next year: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Editas (EDIT) Pauses Eye Disease Study on EDIT-101, Stock Down

    Editas (EDIT) pauses enrollment in the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating EDIT-101 for treating blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10. Stock falls.

  • First Drug That Can Delay Onset of Type 1 Diabetes Gets FDA Approval After Multiple Regulatory Hurdles

    The FDA approved Provention Bio Inc’s (NASDAQ: PRVB) Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) injection to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and pediatric patients eight years and older who currently have stage 2 type 1 diabetes. Tzield binds to certain immune system cells and delays progression to stage 3 type 1 diabetes. Tzield may deactivate the immune cells that attack insulin-producing cells while increasing the proportion of cells that help moderate the immune response. Tzield is admini

  • For Cigna CEO Dave Cordani, the future is all about vitality

    Cordani's dedication to his personal health starts with an hourlong workout every morning, no matter where in the world he happens to be.

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.

  • The End of Vaccines at 'Warp Speed'

    Operation Warp Speed, the Trump-era program that poured billions of dollars into developing COVID shots, seemed to signal a new dawn of American vaccine making, demonstrating how decades of scientific grunt work could be turned into lifesaving medicine in a matter of months. But as a third pandemic winter begins in the United States, its vaccine-making effort has lost steam. Efforts to test and produce next-generation COVID vaccines are bogged down by bureaucratic problems and funding shortfalls

  • Takeda's Approved Blood Cancer Drug Hits Primary Goal In Newly-Diagnosed Patient Settings

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Phase 3 PhALLCON trial of Iclusig (ponatinib) met its primary endpoint in newly-diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) patients. The study demonstrated that Iclusig plus reduced-intensity chemotherapy achieved higher rates of minimal residual disease (MRD)-complete negative remission (CR) compared to imatinib. In the trial, no new safety signals were observed. Related: Takeda Seeks FDA Approval For Hereditary A

  • Chris Hemsworth learns he’s genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s: ‘It affects the rest of your life’

    "You don't know what tomorrow holds, so live it to its fullest," the actor says.

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Provides Update on Its REDUVO™ New Drug Submission

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development is providing its shareholders with a regulatory status update on the REDUVO™ New Drug Submission (NDS).

  • Despite Concerns, FDA Advisory Committee Votes In Favor Of Ardelyx's Kidney Disease Candidate

    The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted in favor of Ardelyx Inc's (NASDAQ: ARDX) Xphozah (tenapanor) for controlling serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The adcomm voted 9:4 in favor of Xphozah as monotherapy and 10:2 in favor of Xphozah in combination with phosphate binders. If approved, Xphozah will be the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor, reducing serum phosphorus with one pill taken twice daily. The review o

  • People Are Revealing Shocking Facts They Wish They Could Forget, And It's Honestly Very Unsettling

    "There are corpses on Mt. Everest that are now used as waypoints."View Entire Post ›

  • Historic Breakthrough: First Time Ever Congress Will Send Cannabis Bill To Biden's Desk

    On Wednesday the Senate passed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, marking the first time ever that a standalone piece of cannabis reform legislation will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. Prior to the voice vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the floor that he is continuing “productive talks” about broader cannabis reforms he hopes to pass before the end of the lame-duck session. The research bill was introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (

  • New Omicron Variants And Changing Symptoms — What To Know

    This winter holiday season may see a COVID-19 surge fueled by a slate of emerging variants. Here's what experts know so far about the new strains and their symptoms.

  • How This Mom Lost 130 Pounds and Now Walks 5 Miles a Day

    Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit.