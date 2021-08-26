U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,378.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,340.75
    -23.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.57
    -0.79 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1740
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,837.84
    -1,072.60 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.71
    -34.82 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.96
    -24.16 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Mental health startup Intellect gets $2.2M to expand across Asia

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Intellect, a Singapore-based startup that wants to make mental health care more accessible in Asia, announced it has raised $2.2 million in pre-Series A funding. It is taking part in Y Combinator’s current batch, which will hold its Demo Day at the end of this month.

The round was led by returning investor Insignia Venture Partners and included participation from Y Combinator, XA Network and angel investors like Rainforest co-founder J.J. Chai; Prenetics and CircleDNA founder Danny Yeung; and Gilberto Gaeta, Google’s director of global HR operations.

This brings Intellect’s total funding since it launched a year ago to $3 million, including a seed round announced in December 2020 that was also led by Insignia.

Singapore-based Intellect wants to lower barriers to mental health support in Asia

Intellect offered two main product suites: a consumer app with self-guided programs based on cognitive behavioral therapy techniques, and a mental health benefits solution for employers with online therapy programs and telehealth services. The startup now claims more than 2.5 million app users, and 20 enterprise clients, including FoodPanda, Shopback, Carousell, Avery Dennison, Schroders and government agencies.

Founder and chief executive officer Theodoric Chew told TechCrunch that Intellect’s usage rate is higher than traditional EAP helpline solutions. On average, its mental health benefits solution sees about 20% to 45% engagement within three months after being adopted by companies with more than 5,000 employees.

In many Asian cultures, there is still a lot of stigma around mental health issues, but that has changed over the last year and a half as people continue to cope with the emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chew said. “From individuals, to companies, insurers and governments, all these different types of people and organizations are today prioritizing mental healthcare on an individual and organizational level in an extremely rapid manner.”

Intellect protects user privacy with zero-knowledge encryption, so the startup and employers don’t have access to people’s records or communications with their coaches and counsellors. Any insights shared with employers are aggregated and anonymized. Chew said the company is also compliant with major data privacy regulations like ISO, HIPAA and GDPR.

Intellect is currently collaborating in 10 studies with institutions like the National University of Singapore, King’s College London, University of Queensland and the Singapore General Hospital. It says studies so far have demonstrated improvements in mental well-being, stress levels and anxiety among its users.

The new funding will be used to expand into more Asian markets. Intellect currently covers 12 countries and 11 languages.

Headspace and Ginger are merging to form Headspace Health

Mental health startups are raising spirits and venture capital

 

Recommended Stories

  • FCA Said Binance Had Complied With Its Requirements, But Was ‘Not Capable’ of Being Supervised

    The FCA had ordered Binance to cease carrying out regulated activity in the U.K.

  • Where Did RIA Headquarters Move During the COVID-19 Pandemic? – 2021 Study

    Financial advisor firms are on the move. That’s in part because the COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity for firms to pull up stakes and relocate their headquarters to new areas that better suit their needs. Some firms had already … Continue reading → The post Where Did RIA Headquarters Move During the COVID-19 Pandemic? – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sora's HR automation software raises $14M Series A

    HR automation software startup Sora announced this morning that it closed a $14 million Series A round of funding. The round comes after Sora raised a $5.3 million seed round in July 2020. TechCrunch caught up with Sora CEO Laura Del Beccaro to chat about the round.

  • Selfmade's Mission To Help Women Entrepreneurs Thrive

    Aug.24 -- In this edition of Bloomberg Equality Scarlet Fu sat down with Brit + Co Founder Brit Morin, who after seeing the economic impact of the pandemic on women took action to address it by starting Selfmade a 10-week digital bootcamp designed to teach women entrepreneurial skills.

  • Shortages chaos will not derail recovery, minister insists

    Lord Grimstone, the investment minister, has dismissed mounting warnings of disruption to supply chains and shortages as “short-term perturbations” that businesses are capable of “self-correcting”.

  • This Tiny Oklahoma Bank Is Allowing Customers to Buy Crypto in Its Mobile App

    Since February, Oklahoma-based Vast Bank, formerly known as Valley National Bank, has been helping select clients buy crypto with their bank accounts through a partnership with Coinbase. Now, it is inserting a crypto purchasing feature into its mobile banking app. "The Hash" team discusses the development as a potential glimpse into the continuous investor interest in bitcoin.

  • UBS: Fed's Powell May Refrain From Signaling QE Taper

    Aug.25 -- UBS Wealth Mgmt. Executive Director, APAC FX and Macro Strategist Teck Leng Tan thinks U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may refrain from signaling QE taper for the moment. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin & Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • U.K. Labor Shortage Leaves Consumer Businesses Gloomy, CBI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Britain’s consumer-facing companies including bars and restaurants turned pessimistic about the outlook in August as a shortage of workers to fill jobs after lockdown adds to costs and operational difficulties.A quarterly survey by the CBI, the nation’s biggest business group, showed optimism at minus 17% this month, down from a positive reading of 47% in May. It was the worst reading

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher as the Dollar Slips

    Strong resistance seen near the 200-day moving average

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Press Highs

    The S&P 500 has rallied ever so slightly during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as traders out there are bracing for the Jackson Hole meeting.

  • In A Hangover, Bitcoin Bulls Break Below $48K

    Bitcoin in net outflows, largely reversing that trend, throughout August, exchange balances have stalled at around 2.5 million Bitcoin (~13% of circulating supply).

  • Salesforce hikes forecasts again, reports strong quarter as Slack acquisition closes

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose Wednesday after the cloud-based customer-relationship management company hiked its forecast for the year yet again, following a strong quarter when it closed on its acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc.

  • Philippines Looks to Tax Hit Blockchain Game Axie Infinity: Report

    The game's creator and its players have to pay taxes in the Philippines, authorities say.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Pure Storage Stock Rallies as Earnings Top Estimates

    Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo told Barron's that new products contributed to earnings, and 35% of revenue was from Pure's expanding subscription business.