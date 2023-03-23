U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.25
    +17.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,324.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,821.25
    +114.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.00
    +12.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.10
    -0.80 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.60
    +30.00 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2590
    -0.1250 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,674.85
    -482.84 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.52
    -12.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.83
    -64.01 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Mental health and stress are reasons for undergraduates stopping coursework, according to new Gallup-Lumina study

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Findings suggest mental health issues more common in young adults, potentially impacting overall enrollment rates.

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- About 3 in 5 undergraduates cited personal mental health as a reason they considered stopping their coursework in the last six months, according to a new study by Gallup and Lumina Foundation. The report, Stressed out and Stopping Out: The Mental Health Crisis in Higher Education, highlights the mental health and emotional stress struggles students face in higher education.

The survey found that 41% of students currently enrolled in an education after high school say they have considered stopping out in the past six months. Of all factors, emotional stress ranked highest for undergraduate students (69%), followed by personal mental health reasons (59%). Both items far exceeded the next most selected reasons, including program cost (36%) and difficulty of coursework (27%).

The prevalence of emotional stress varied for gender and socioeconomic backgrounds. Female students are significantly more likely than male students to say they frequently experience emotional stress (47% vs. 30%). Additionally, about half (49%) of students who say their family was poor and often struggled to pay monthly bills experienced emotional stress, compared to 38% of students from more financially secure backgrounds.

Emotional and mental well-being are also major considerations for young adults who decide to forgo higher education entirely. Adults aged 18 to 24 are particularly likely to say emotional stress (77%) and mental health (73%) are important reasons for not enrolling in post-high school education, ranking higher than the need to work (72%) and on par with inflations impact on affordability (79%). This suggests rising incidence of mental health issues among young adults and the role that may play in overall declining enrollment rates.

"Though COVID-19 undoubtedly added to the stress facing U.S. college students, it only exacerbated a longer-term trend among teens and young adults," said Stephanie Marken, Gallup executive director for education. "Students are just as likely as they were in 2021 to consider stopping out of their post-secondary education. And emotional stress and mental health continues to be a major reason. We need more emotional stress solutions at scale to ensure students can stay enrolled and maximize their education experience."

"It is abundantly clear from these data that current and future students are struggling with mental health and stress, said Courtney Brown, Lumina's vice president for impact and planning. "More institutions need to provide mental health services as part of essential resources to ensure that students can succeed. Schools should also understand their students' stress points and provide services such as childcare, housing, and food to help alleviate the stress and keep their students on a path to success."

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Our goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students, and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Contacts:
Kristjan Archer, Gallup
kristjan_archer@gallup.com
Tracy Chen, Lumina Foundation
tchen@luminafoundation.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mental-health-and-stress-are-reasons-for-undergraduates-stopping-coursework-according-to-new-gallup-lumina-study-301779438.html

SOURCE Lumina Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Top 1% Biotech 89bio Scores 25% Gain As Battle In Liver Disease Heats Up

    Small biotech company 89bio scored a win Wednesday in fatty liver disease, and ETNB stock rocketed well above its 50-day moving average.

  • AbbVie Provides Regulatory Update On Parkinson's Disease Drug Candidate

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) provided a regulatory update on its New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 Wednesday morning. What To Know: AbbVie said it received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its NDA for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The NDA is based on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-

  • CDC Rings Alarm About Deadly Fungus. 6 Things to Know.

    The number of infections from the Candida Auris fungus, which can be deadly for people who are already sick, is small but rapidly growing.

  • Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike

    Moderna’s CEO on Wednesday defended a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price, but he also said the drugmaker will work to ensure patients continue paying nothing at drugstores or clinics. Stephane Bancel told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the drugmaker will charge a list price of around $130 per dose for the vaccine in the U.S. More than 270 million doses of Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Here's Why You Should Add Novo (NVO) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Novo (NVO), a top-ranked stock at present, enjoys a strong foothold in the Diabetes Care market with increasing market shares driven by Rybelsus, Ozempic and Victoza's strong performance.

  • Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cris

  • Deadly Fungus Spreading Across U.S., Mostly in Healthcare Facilities

    Candida auris infections have grown from dozens to more than 2,000 annual cases in a few years, the CDC says.

  • Accelerated Approval For Gene Therapies - US Health Regulator Looks To Improve Process

    The FDA seeks to optimize the development of gene therapies to help get accelerated approval of therapies. The US health regulator is looking to encourage using biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, which are characteristics of the body that can be measured. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval," Reuters reported citing the agency's official Peter Marks. FDA grants acceler

  • Additional COVID-19 Booster Shots? Officials Anticipate FDA Authorization Within Few Weeks

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reportedly moving toward authorizing a second round of omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and other people at high risk. FDA officials could decide within a few weeks and could change their mind, Wall Street Journal reported citing the people close to the matter. The deliberations come as some people especially vulnerable to infection have asked their doctors to give them a second round of the updated booster, even though the FDA hasn

  • Roche Joins Hand With Lilly To Improve Early Diagnosis Of Alzheimer's Disease

    Roche (OTC: RHHBY) announces collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to support the development of its Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP). The EAPP is a blood test that aims to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. If approved, the EAPP test would be an additional tool to identify low likelihood of amyloid pathology in symptomatic patients and determine whether they should proceed to further evaluation and testing that may confirm a diagnosis. Also Read: New Four

  • Three People Have Died From Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Eye Drops

    A strain of a multidrug-resistant bacterium possibly linked to certain nonprescription eye drops has led to newly reported deaths and infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have died and eight have experienced vision loss, the CDC said Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients from 16 states have been infected with a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics, as of March 14, according to the CDC.

  • CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced detailed preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure (HF) Therapeutics (THT) conference. The company announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. Safety - Major Adverse Neurological or Cardiovascular (MANCE) system or procedure-related event-free rate MANCE-free rate of 97%. Long-term symptom

  • RenovoRx’s Principal Investigator of Phase III Clinical Trial Discusses Positive Interim Results on Patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer on OncologyTube

    In the interview, Dr. Michael Pishvaian discussed the trial's potential impact on the oncology community as well as how pancreatic cancer patients are treated.

  • China is changing its tune on the mRNA vaccine

    China has approved a Covid-19 vaccine utilizing MRNA technology for the first time ever, as government health officials roll back the country’s strict pandemic-era restrictions.

  • Student loans: Secret shoppers used to help sniff out predatory schools

    The initiative is part of a broader effort to increase oversight of schools, improve student experiences, and hold low-performing and predatory schools accountable.

  • Regeneron (REGN) Gets Label Extension for Cholesterol Drug

    Regeneron (REGN) gets FDA approval for Evkeeza to treat children aged 5 to 11 with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

  • Gilead (GILD) Announces OS Data on Yescarta From ZUMA-7 Study

    Gileads Yescarta shows statistically significant improvement in overall survival for initial treatment of R/R LBCL patients versus historical standard of care in curative setting.

  • 4 Biotech Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio in 2023

    New drug approvals and pipeline progress should maintain the momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and a solid pipeline progress position CRSP, LGND, THRX and KALA well amid volatility.

  • More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops

    U.S. officials are reporting two more deaths and additional cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Phama were recalled in February and health authorities are continuing to track infections as they investigate the outbreak. In the latest government tally, 68 people were diagnosed with infections from the bacteria, which has now caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday.

  • Most workers are struggling with their mental health, and company’s confusing healthcare programs aren’t helping

    Most workers struggling with their mental health say it's making them less productive.