Each year mental illness in America costs $282 billion, study shows

Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
3 min read
0
UPI
Mental illness costs the U.S. economy $282 billion every year, equivalent to the average economic recession, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

America's mental health woes essentially serve as an annual economic downturn for the nation, a new study says.

Mental illness costs the U.S. economy $282 billion every year, equivalent to the average economic recession, researchers report.

That estimate amounts to about 1.7% of American annual spending, and is about 30% larger than previous attempts to approximate the overall cost of mental illness in the United States, researchers said.

"We show that mental illness alters people's consumption, savings, portfolio choices, as well as the country's labor supply, generating enormous annual costs to our economy," said researcher Aleh Tsyvinski, a professor of economics with Yale University.

About one in five adults live with mental illness, and nearly 6% have serious mental disorders, according to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Earlier attempts to calculate the economic impact of mental illness have focused on lost income and treatment costs, researchers said.

This new study took a more nuanced approach, focusing on a host of additional economic drags associated with mental illness.

For example, people with mental illness spend less money and are less likely to invest in assets like houses or stocks, Tsyvinski said. Their disorder also might lead them to choose a less demanding job.

In this model, mental illness is a state of negative thinking involving uncontrollable and repetitive downbeat notions that plague the mind.

People experiencing mental illness are pessimistic about their prospects, whether it comes to career or investments. They also lose time while ruminating.

As a result, they work, consume and invest less, and also shrug off treatment. All this serves to reinforce their mental illness, researchers said.

Researchers analyzed the potential effects of policies that would improve treatment of mental illness.

For example, expanding the availability of mental health services would reduce U.S. mental illness costs by more than 3%, and thus add more than 1% to the nation's economy in terms of spending, researchers estimate.

Further, providing treatment to everyone ages 16 to 25 with mental illness would reap societal benefits equal to 1.7% of annual U.S. spending, results show.

At the same time, researchers found that lowering out-of-pocket costs for mental health services does not substantially reduce the number of people with mental disorders, and thus provides only minor economic gains.

That's because the cost of mental health services is relatively low, so reducing costs does not increase the number of people seeking treatment or significantly reduce cases of mental illness.

"Economics and psychiatry have developed over 50 years, but they don't speak to each other very much," Tsyvinkisi said in a Yale news release. "Here, we've put them in conversation in a way that enlightens both and provides us a stronger sense of the societal costs of mental illness as well as what can be gained through policies that seek to expand and improve mental healthcare."

The study was prepared as a working paper of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

More information

The White House has more on the economic burden of mental health problems.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Eli Lilly's Secret Weapon in the Billion-Dollar Weight Loss Drug Market

    Lilly recently announced news that could solve a big problem.

  • Missed Out on Novo Nordisk? 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts on the Horizon.

    Good news could be just around the corner for two drugmakers not named Novo Nordisk.

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Hold on to Amid Industry Challenges

    Drug and biotech companies are likely to see significant innovation. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Eli Lilly (LLY), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AbbVie (ABBV) are worth retaining in one's portfolio.

  • Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi Sees Sales Pickup, Boosting Biogen Stock

    Sales of a groundbreaking new Alzheimer’s disease treatment from Eisai and Biogen are finally accelerating, after a sluggish launch last year. Biogen said Wednesday that the number of patients taking the drug, Leqembi, has increased nearly 2 ½ times the levels at the end of 2023. It’s the first drug proven to slow the worsening of Alzheimer’s, but sales got off to a slow start because hospitals took longer than expected to set up systems to deliver the infused drug to patients.

  • Biogen cost cuts drive profit beat, as Alzheimer's drug off to slow start

    (Reuters) -Biogen reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cutting, as the launch of its new Alzheimer's disease drug remained sluggish. Sales of Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, recorded by Japanese partner Eisai, were just $19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' tempered expectations of between $13 million and $30 million. However, the cost cutting measures contributed to a profit that exceeded analysts' expectations by 22 cents and Biogen shares were up nearly 5%.

  • FDA rejects Abeona cell therapy, asks for more manufacturing data

    The complete response letter for Abeona’s treatment is one of several manufacturing setbacks for cell and gene therapy developers in recent years.

  • Should Eli Lilly (LLY) Be in Your Portfolio Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

    Eli Lilly (LLY) enjoys strong fundamentals and is expected to consistently do well, mainly supported by its new drugs and its solid pipeline.

  • Insurer Humana pulls 2025 profit forecast on disappointing Medicare rates

    (Reuters) -Humana withdrew its already downscaled 2025 profit forecast on Wednesday, citing disappointing government Medicare reimbursement rates, sending the health insurer's shares down over 5% in morning trade. The company, which heavily depends on government-backed insurance such as Medicare Advantage (MA), has been facing multiple challenges. Humana's stock has fallen nearly 19% since the insurer slashed its 2025 profit forecast to $22 and $26 per share from $37 in January, anticipating a rise in medical claims.

  • Biogen Beats Estimates as Alzheimer’s Drug Gains Traction

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. reported first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street’s expectations as the biotech giant’s new Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi gained traction and cost cuts took hold.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyAdjusted earnings for the quarter were

  • Does Neurocrine, The No. 1 Biotech Stock, Have The Next Ketamine On Its Hands?

    Top-notch biotech stock Neurocrine surged Tuesday after analysts suggested the company's depression treatment could rival ketamine.