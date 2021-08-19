U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.50
    -39.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,538.00
    -349.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,742.50
    -106.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.50
    -38.50 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.28
    -2.18 (-3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    +6.16 (+34.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6060
    -0.1540 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,172.48
    -609.37 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.58
    -23.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.56
    -145.76 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
Mental Illness Drugs Markets in China

ReportLinker
·1 min read

China’s demand for Mental Illness Drugs has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mental Illness Drugs Markets in China" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03363701/?utm_source=GNW
This new study examines China’s economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2010, 2015 and 2020) and long-term forecasts through 2025 and 2030 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments’ industry bureaus, industry publications, and our in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.

Our market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, our research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03363701/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

