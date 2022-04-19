U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.00
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,380.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,957.75
    +50.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.70
    +7.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.67
    +0.46 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.50
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2996
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7470
    +0.7470 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,732.13
    +897.64 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.63
    +20.71 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,830.82
    +31.11 (+0.12%)
     

MENTAL METAVERSE - TAGO LEADS THE WORLD IN APPLYING BLOCKCHAIN IN MENTAL HEALTH CARE

·3 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAGO, a UK-registered tech startup aims to connect the people who are in need of mental help with the appropriate support within an application. User can now receive consultation from the best available mental advisors with just a click. By applying blockchain technology, Tago will helps users have double benefits. They can find the solution for their mental health problems, and earn tokens through the "Talk to Earn" activities.

Tagoverse - The world&#39;s first mental metaverse (PRNewsfoto/TAGO VIETNAM)
Tagoverse - The world's first mental metaverse (PRNewsfoto/TAGO VIETNAM)

Mental health problems are on the rise. This is particularly serious as the COVID–19 pandemic has led to an increasing need of new & safe approaches to help prevent the spread of mental illnesses.

The global mental health market size was US$ 391.3 billion in 2021. With a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%, it is forecast to grow to US$ 551.1 billion in 2023.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, in 2019, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults lived with a mental illness. Estimates were that only half of those afflicted received treatment. Early treatment is very essential for them. Thus, the growing prevalence of the diseases will surge the growth of the global mental health market. Therefore, the need to develop the convenient and low-cost solutions for patients will help increase the market growth.

Tago, with a solution that is connecting those who are in need of mental help with an advisor through a mobile app, is leading the market today. The integration of blockchain on Tago app, which is a great revolution, creates a pioneering Web 3 in mental health for the world. It leads to the new way to a mental metaverse, called Tagoverse. With Tagoverse, users can find the right advisor with an affordable price, and earn Tago Tokens. Tago's token is a utility token, issued to fund Tago Blockchain project and can be kept and used within Tago Community for Tago's users and mental advisors. It enables community members to use for their spiritual needs, from meeting with mental advisors, joining the EQ courses, exchanging spiritual items, participating in spiritual events, to joining all the other activities in Tago Metaverse (Tagoverse) such as meditation, yoga, temple, church, tarot and horoscope. In addition, Tago token holders can also join in the staking programme to earn more rewards, have the voting rights and premium access.

Some special and interesting activities are only available in Tagoverse to earn Tago Tokens, such as NFT Market Place. Because of the mental health platform, the NFTs on Tago will be in the form of antiques, spiritual items. It is such a huge potential market. Users can create or collect these NFTs to exchange, or for their collection, buy and sell.

You can also earn Tago Tokens through an extremely interesting and breakthrough activity called "Talk to Earn". Both users and advisors can receive rewards through chatting, consulting with the virtual assistant, TagoSoul. It is the world's first NFT mental health AI assistant. It means that we all need a soul to live and evolve. You can chat with TagoSoul, a truly friend. This helps you easily find the solutions for your mental health problems. Milions of people can chat with AI TagoSoul to balance their emotions, take care of their spirits, find relaxation, and earn rewards by Tago Tokens through the TALK TO EARN activity. You can read more about Tagoverse right here.

Tagoverse is attracting the interest of a lot of people. It shows that mental health is receiving special attention from the community. With great growth potential and the market size, "Talk to Earn" will be the hot search in 2022.

Learn more about Tago at the global community: t.me/tagoofficial_global

SOURCE TAGO VIETNAM

Recommended Stories

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) were crashing 35.2% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The steep decline came after Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that they were ending the development program for bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Opdivo. This decision was based on dismal results from pre-planned analyses of two clinical studies evaluating the combo.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Safety sensors on seat of teen killed on thrill ride were manually adjusted in "unsafe" way

    The gap between the safety harness and the seat Tyre Sampson fell from was over twice as large as the gap seen in other seats on the same ride.

  • Bausch + Lomb Will Present New Scientific Data During the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the presentation of 10 podium presentations and two poster presentations during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting, which will take place from April 22-26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The presentations will include results from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational treatment, NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane),

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch BA.2

    Vacation season is almost here and many people will be traveling overseas for the first time since the start of the pandemic—but is it safe? "Not all vacations or trips carry the same risk," says Gary Kirkilas, DO, FAAP. "For example, traveling by car to a vacation rental home is much safer than flying to a busy hotel to spend the week at a crowded beach. The key is to think about the number of close contacts you'll likely have during the course of your travel plans. The more contacts, the highe

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Trump’s Worst Judge Just Made Travel a MAGA Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe coronavirus pandemic may feel like a past-tense phenomenon for many Americans, even though the dangers are real and ongoing. But a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump just did everything she could to send the nation back into chaos.On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida threw out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for air travel and other forms of mass transportation. Deaths from COVID-19—a

  • Egg prices are surging because of a major disease, and it’s not COVID

    Egg prices are surging since more than 27 million U.S. chickens and turkeys have been affected by the biggest avian flu outbreak since 2015.

  • Omicron infection induces limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

    Unvaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant are unlikely to develop immune responses that will protect them against other variants of the coronavirus, a new study suggests. Unlike antibodies induced by COVID-19 vaccines or infections with earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants, antibodies induced by the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants do not neutralize other versions of the virus, researchers found when they analyzed blood samples obtained after Omicron infection.

  • Serena Williams Opens Up About Being 'Hands-On' With Daughter Olympia & Still Experiencing Mom Guilt

    Serena Williams is opening up about mom guilt. The 40-year-old tennis champion spoke to Insider for her April profile and revealed that even though she is great at time management, she is "really bad at self-care." This is in part because she finds it hard not to give all her personal time to her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. "Mom guilt is real. I always feel so guilty when I'm doing something on my own," she said.

  • 2 Red Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biotech that focuses on eye-related diseases, is one such company aiming to make a dent in the coronavirus vaccine market in North America. Let's look into two such issues and discuss whether Ocugen is worth investing in. Ocugen's candidate, Covaxin, was developed by India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • White House calls federal ruling to toss mask mandate 'a disappointing decision'

    The White House said the federal court ruling Monday to void the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as trains and airplanes was “obviously a disappointing decision.”

  • California needs more medical workers, but are they being stalled at community colleges?

    Just 5% of student transfers in the fall of 2020 were majoring in a health field.

  • What Taking Zinc Does For Your Body Say Experts

    Zinc plays a central role in our immune system and helps keep our bodies healthy. Zinc is "a trace mineral/nutrient found throughout the body. Our body only needs small amounts to thrive," Dr. Seema Bonney, the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging&Longevity Center of Philadelphia tells Eat This, Not That! Health. Zinc is essential for overall well-being and Dr. Bonney explains what to know about it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • Avian flu found at poultry farm in Lancaster County

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in domestic poultry, in a flock of chickens on a poultry farm in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

  • Column: Bruce Willis' family opened up about his health. Their heroic act will help others

    By speaking out on his aphasia, the actor's family reminds us all to make plans. We could one day be similarly afflicted.