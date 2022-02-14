U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Mentice Appoints Jan Grund Pedersen as New VP of Strategic Alliances & Business Development

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, today announced the appointment of Jan Grund Pedersen as the Vice President for Strategic Alliances & Business Development.

Jan possesses over twenty-five years of extensive experience within Virtual Reality (VR) simulation and is one of the founding members of Mentice. In 2004, Jan successfully initiated a subsidiary office in Chicago to establish Mentice's US operations which he led for ten years. Throughout Jan's career, he has spearheaded many innovative areas that have changed the way Physicians see Medical simulation today. Such areas include Mission Rehearsal for patient-specific simulation and large Medical Device Industry first of their kind development projects. In his previous role at Surgical Science, Jan's focus was within B2B and strategic partnerships, primarily within the field of surgical robotics.

The appointment is an essential step in line with Mentice's business objectives and vision which is key to continued growth. In his new role, Jan will assume responsibility to continue the innovative work that has already been implemented and be a well-received addition to support the overall global business goals.

"Jan is in my mind one of the world's most experienced individuals in this field, and I am delighted to have him back with Mentice," says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President of Mentice. "Jan will be instrumental to our continued development and our ambition to change the definition of our market."

"I'm very excited to be back at Mentice, where I can see strong growth potential. The belief and opportunity within the Alliances segment with our Imaging and Robotics partners is a key driver in this innovative space.," says Jan Pedersen. "There is such rapid development in the clinical technology today which lends itself to a strong partnership with Mentice – building an even better total offering to the end-user, the doctor. Ultimately resulting in better care for the patient."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610
Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-appoints-jan-grund-pedersen-as-new-vp-of-strategic-alliances---business-development,c3506356

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mentice-appoints-jan-grund-pedersen-as-new-vp-of-strategic-alliances--business-development-301481684.html

SOURCE Mentice AB

