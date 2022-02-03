U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.75
    -42.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,458.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.00
    -315.50 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.70
    -11.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.01
    -0.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5820
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,049.15
    -1,333.07 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.84
    -32.63 (-3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Mentice publishes the company's year-end report for the period January-December 2021

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued strength with net sales growth above 30% despite the pandemic

Fourth quarter (October-December 2021)

  • Order intake amounted to 73.7 (73.1) MSEK.

  • Net sales amounted to 67.7 (45.9) MSEK.

  • Operating income for the period before depreciations (EBITDA) totalled 12.0 (4.3) MSEK.

  • Net income for the period amounted to -4.2 (3.3) MSEK.

  • Earnings per share (EPS) was -0.17 (0.14) SEK.

  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled 7.4 (20.1) MSEK.

Full year (January-December 2021)

  • Order intake amounted to 205.6 (168.6) MSEK.

  • Order book amounted to 87.1 (66.4) MSEK.

  • Net sales amounted to 185.1 (137.5) MSEK.

  • Operating income for the period before depreciations (EBITDA) totalled 2.5 (-4.1) MSEK.

  • Net income for the period amounted to -29.2 (-13.1) MSEK.

  • Earnings per share (EPS) was -1.18 (-0.54) SEK.

  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled -5.1 (30.5) MSEK.

CEO Göran Malmberg comments:

"Q4 is typically Mentice's strongest quarter, and consequently we have again delivered a strong Q4 with net sales 45% above the level for 2020 and order intake on par with last year.

For the full year, despite the pandemic we had a record year with the first year in Mentice's history with over200 MSEK in order intake and with a growth of over 34% in net sales compared to the previous year.

Net income for the period was -4.2 (3.3) MSEK but adjusted for one-off items of 13.7 further described on page10 coming in at 9.5 MSEK for the quarter.

Cash flow was positive for the quarter but negative for the full year as we increased both inventory and accounts receivable with payment terms extended into 2022. A large amount is related to larger clients in the medical device sector and over 40 MSEK is expected to be received in the first part of 2022.

The positive result in 2021 has been driven mainly by considerable growth from our Medical Device Industry segment while the sales to the hospital market still is suffering from the impact of the pandemic.""

Webcast presentation of the year-end report

Mentice's year-end report for January-December 2021 will be presented by CEO Göran Malmberg with the possibility to ask questions on February 3, 2022 at 09:30 CET. The presentation will be held via the web and in English.

To register for the presentation, please visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations.

Please make sure to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:
Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.30 CET on February 4, 2021.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-publishes-the-company-s-year-end-report-for-the-period-january-december-2021,c3497869

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mentice-publishes-the-companys-year-end-report-for-the-period-januarydecember-2021-301474600.html

SOURCE Mentice AB

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • Nokia says revenue and margins to rise as turnaround gathers pace

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it expects its revenue to grow this year and set a higher target for long-term earnings margins as the company's recovery gathers pace after years of restructuring. Nokia predicted its 2022 revenue will amount to between 22.6 billion euros and 23.8 billion euros ($25.5 billion-$26.9 billion), up from 22.2 billion last year. "Our long-term target is to grow faster than the market and to achieve a comparable operating margin of at least 14%," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Why Facebook lost nearly $200 billion of value in one afternoon

    Shares Facebook parent Meta tanked after the company posted results that fall short of expectations.

  • Qualcomm stock slips following strong earnings and outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares slipped in the extended session Wednesday as the chip maker's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates, but certain business segments fell short of expectations.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • Stocks: Capri rises, Match Group jumps, PayPal crashes, Gilead falls

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss four stocks they are looking at today.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.