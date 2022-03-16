U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

Mentice receives order of ten (10) VIST simulator systems in China for a value exceeding 500,000 USD

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Siemens Healthineers China via an official importation agent, has placed an order of ten (10) Mentice VIST simulator packages including the Siemens Virtual Patient Link software to be bundled with the Corindus CorPath GRX Robitic system sales in China.

The unique package enables phyisicians performing interventional Robotic assisted procedures with the Siemens CorPath GRX robotic surgery system to gain access to the integrated Mentice high-fidelity simulation solution. The unique addition of Mentice solutions creates an immersive and patient-free learning environment, where interventional specialists can acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills as they transition into robotic-assisted vascular interventions.

"Following our Press Release from 2021 December 27th regarding Siemens Healthineers bundling of Mentice VIST with Corindus CorPath GRX Robitic system in China, this initial order is a key milestone in our ongoing expansion in APAC in general and China in particular", says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President of Mentice. "This order supports the initial roll-out of the Corindus CorPath GRX in China and in line with our objectives to be a daily part of the clinical practice. The VIST® Virtual Patient solution is the most sophisticated option in the field of image guided interventional therapies skills acquisition and robotic assisted surgery in the market today." For more information, please contact: Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 16th of March 08.00 CET, 2022.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399 This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/press-release-march-16--2022,c3525677

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mentice-receives-order-of-ten-10-vist-simulator-systems-in-china-for-a-value-exceeding-500-000-usd-301503829.html

SOURCE Mentice AB

