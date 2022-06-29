U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.50
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,982.00
    +49.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.75
    +21.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.90
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.63
    +1.68 (+6.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1640
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,111.93
    -779.60 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.29
    -14.77 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.85
    -42.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

MEO expands Connected TV and Cloud DVR services with Velocix

Velocix
·2 min read
Velocix
Velocix

Portugal’s largest operator deploys Velocix’s CDN and cloud-native VRM platforms

Cambridge, UK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier-grade video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix has announced that its content delivery network (CDN) and recording management (VRM) software has been deployed by MEO, a consumer brand of Altice Portugal, to expand its Apple TV and Android TV based video services.

MEO, Portugal’s largest pay TV provider by market share, provides internet, video, telephony, and mobile services to more than 6 million homes and businesses in the region.

In addition to boosting the capacity of its video streaming network with Velocix’s field-proven CDN platform, MEO launched Velocix’s new software as a service recording management platform, VRM, to transition time-shifted TV recording workflows into cloud-based technologies.

Miguel Jardim, Head of TV Services, Engineering Network at MEO said: “We needed to expand our streaming network and advance our recording architecture to keep pace with robust subscriber demand for our OTT TV services based on Apple TV and Android TV, along with mobile devices. Velocix’s technology is reliable, flexible, and cloud-ready, which is critically important to us as we grow and evolve our business.”

Anthony Berkeley, CEO at Velocix, said: “We are delighted to extend our successful relationship with MEO, and excited that our cloud-ready software solutions are helping to bring next-generation video services to consumers across Portugal.”

Velocix continues to enhance its product suite with new cloud-capable features and advanced software modules. The company’s CDN solution is used by the world's largest and most successful pay TV providers to power live, on-demand, and time-shifted video services. The new multi-tenant VRM platform streamlines video recording workflows and reduces cost by providing a cloud-hosted management framework that spans multiple middleware platforms and recording engines.

Further information about Velocix’s streaming technology is available at www.velocix.com.

Picture:


Caption: MEO has expanded its content delivery and CDVR platforms to power its latest Android TV and Apple TV based services

About Velocix
Velocix is the world’s leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalisation software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. Velocix is part of Lumine Group, which is an operating group of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Visit velocix.com  

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Jim Brickmeier, CPO/CMO, Velocix +1 404 964-8495 | jim.brickmeier@velocix.com Neil Sharpe, Head of Product Marketing, Velocix +44 7876 828 286 | neil.sharpe@velocix.com


Recommended Stories

  • EV Charging As Easy As Topping Off Tank With Gas: What's EVgo & GM's New Feature Is All About?

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) have made available Plug and Charge for all GM electric vehicles with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network. The feature enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without opening a mobile app or swiping an RFID or credit card. The service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo's Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features. "In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across mu

  • We Tried Sony's Inzone Gaming Headsets & Monitors That are Made for the PS5

    Yes, the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation brand is made and run by Sony. But now, Sony's introducing a new gaming accessory brand called Inzone. And the initial lineup launches today and looks pretty strong with two monitors and three gaming headsets.

  • Velodyne Shares Pop Post Multi-Year Agreement With Mobile Robotics Leader

    Velodyne Lidar, Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) forged a multi-year deal for its lidar sensors with Boston Dynamics, the global leader in mobile robotics. Boston Dynamics chose Velodyne's sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities for its highly mobile robots. Velodyne's lidar sensor solutions enable mobile robots to operate autonomously and safely. They provide real-time 3D perception data for localization, mapping, object classification, and object tracking. Velodyne's power-efficient sensor

  • Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

    Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report. September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the next few months, for instance, according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

  • In a Post Roe-World, Should You Delete Your Period Tracker App?

    The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has us reeling with emotions and asking a million questions, like what does this mean for birth...

  • Microsoft is removing emotion recognition features from its facial recognition tech

    When Microsoft announced last week it will remove several features from its facial recognition technology that deal with emotion, the head of its responsible

  • Taiwan central bank says it is working on digital currency, unclear on timetable

    Taiwan's central bank is still working on its digital currency and while it's unclear when the scheme could roll out to the public it will push ahead with it, governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday. Taiwan's central bank has been working on a pilot for a government-run digital currency for the past two years, to allow people to use a digital wallet and make payments without using a debit or credit card. Speaking at a forum on digital currencies, Yang said they have been simulating the use of the central bank digital currency, or CBDC, in a closed loop environment.

  • Sony Takes a Leap Into PC Gaming Gear With New Inzone Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone, trotting out headphones and displays for the PC to try and expand its reach beyond the PlayStation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Worker

  • Sony accelerates PC gaming push with Inzone gear

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday it's launching a new line of headphones and monitors targeting the growing PC market for videogames as the Japanese conglomerate looks beyond its core PlayStation console gaming audience. Sony, whose PlayStation 5 console has been affected by supply chain snarls, last month announced a pivot towards releasing more titles on PC and mobile devices as subscription services and tech advances open up gaming to a wider audience. The Inzone line, developed by a unit outside Sony's main gaming business, aims to leverage Sony's audio and display technology, areas where Sony is seen as retaining an edge even as the company has transformed itself into an entertainment behemoth spanning movies, music and games.

  • LINK Rallies as Much as 8% After Listing on Robinhood

    Chainlink (LINK) saw a rally of around 10% Tuesday following its listing on online brokerage platform Robinhood (HOOD).

  • ‘Axie Infinity’ is back open for business following $625 million hack

    In a blog post, the company described a new “circuit-breaker” system designed to flag “large, suspicious withdrawals,” withdrawal limits and human reviewers. It also promised players that a new land staking feature will be released later this week.

  • Insta360 and Leica partner on a 6K 360 camera with 1-inch sensors

    The Leica-branded Insta360 One RS '1-inch 360 Edition' is a much anticipated upgrade in the handheld 360 camera space.

  • China questions the safety of open source code amid sanctions and tech dependency risks, but can it build a viable alternative?

    Debate about whether China can rely on open source codes, particularly those that originate in the West, has been growing in the country amid rising geopolitical and technology tensions, fanned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. One view gaining traction in China, the world's second-biggest economy and a major consumer of open-source technologies, is that it must become more independent from the global open source community and bolster its indigenous ecosystem to avoid being expos

  • Top Tech Stocks for July 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • FCC Commissioner urges Google and Apple to ban TikTok

    Brendan Carr references reports that say Beijing-based employees have access to US TikTok user data.

  • Why People Are Deleting Period Tracker Apps, And How To Do It Right

    Period apps carry sensitive information that can be used against you by police. And there are other digital risks, too.

  • Fortinet Could Unlock Upside as Its Charts Improve

    Fortinet develops and sells various cybersecurity solutions such as physical firewalls and antivirus software. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since December and did not make a new low in May with prices for a bullish divergence. The OBV line is close to making its own new high to lead the price action.

  • Brain-machine interface helped a man with paralysis feed himself using robotic arms

    Scientists have developed robotic arms that let people with paralysis feed themselves.

  • HTC's first new phone this year is the metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro

    It's compatible with HTC's Viverse ecosystem and Vive Flow VR headset.

  • OpenReplay raises $4.7M for its open source tool to find the bugs in sites

    ContentSquare and Medallia are products that primarily target marketers and product managers rather than developers, who need to know where apps are going wrong. OpenReplay is similar to nginx in the sense that the software is available for free for developers and self-hosted; this means data can’t leave a company’s infrastructure, but then extra services are paid for. It has now raised $4.7 million in a seed funding round led by Runa Capital with the participation of Expa, 468 Capital, Rheingau Founders and co-founders of Tekion.