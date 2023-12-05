Meow Wolf lays off eight on corporate team

Dec. 4—Meow Wolf in early November laid off eight members of its corporate team.

They received severance packages, the Santa Fe entertainment company reported. Meow Wolf also restructured management at its House of Eternal Return attraction on Rufina Circle, with the employees affected offered alternative roles at the company, Meow Wolf spokeswoman Kate Daley wrote in an email.

"We are always looking for ways to make our operations more effective, so we can continue to deliver an outstanding guest experience, grow our business and advance our mission," Daley wrote.

Meow Wolf has about 1,200 employees in New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa in July said the new The Real Unreal in Grapevine, Texas, opened with 140 employees. There are 200 employees each at Convergence Station in Denver and Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nev. Tolosa and Daley did not specify the number of employees in Santa Fe, but based on the reported numbers elsewhere, about 660 employees are in Santa Fe.

"About half of [all] the employees work at the exhibitions," Tolosa said in July. "In Santa Fe, about 65% are on the creative side."