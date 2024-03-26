Meow Wolf named one of world's most innovative companies by 'Fast Company'

Mar. 25—The Santa Fe-based company that has brought a world of creativity to four states is being recognized for its innovation, right alongside some of the most transformative companies out there.

Meow Wolf made Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, joining others such as Las Vegas, Nev.'s Sphere Entertainment and Netflix on the publication's live events and experiences shortlist.

Meow Wolf, which has locations in Texas, Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico, ranked No. 8 on Fast Company's list.

"How does an arts collective outdo itself after taking visitors through alternate dimensions in Santa Fe, a psychedelic entertainment complex in Las Vegas, and an inter-dimensional transportation hub in Denver?" asks Fast Company senior editor Christopher Zara. "For Meow Wolf, the answer lay inside of a shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond in northeast Texas, which became the unlikely site of its fourth permanent installation — and perhaps its wildest yet."

Zara speaks of Meow Wolf's fourth installation located in Grapevine, Texas. The company is slated to open its fifth location in Houston this year.

"Every Meow Wolf visit sparks a personal revolution, shattering norms and reimagining the role creativity can play in each one of our lives," Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa said in a statement. "Being recognized alongside such groundbreaking companies only fuels our commitment to exploring new realms of innovation and inclusivity."