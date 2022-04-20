U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

MEPs vote to expand scope of common charger rules

Natasha Lomas
·3 min read

European Union lawmakers have taken a step closer to agreeing rules to standardize how a range of mobile gadgetry is charged.

Today MEPs in the European Parliament's internal market and consumer protection (IMCO) committee adopted their position on a Commission proposal announced last fall, ahead of a full vote by the parliament next month to confirm how it will negotiate with Member State governments on the detail of the legislation.

The Council adopted its position on the common charger proposal back in January.

The IMCO committee voted 43:2 in favor of a negotiation position that will push to standardize charger ports for a range of mobile devices on USB Type-C, including smartphones, tablets, handheld games consoles, e-readers, digital cameras, electronic toys and more -- with MEPs voting to expand the original proposal to cover laptops, among other additional products.

The committee backed exemptions for devices when they are too small to house this type of port -- such as smart watches, health trackers, and some sports equipment. Although larger devices in those categories would still be in scope under this amended version of the proposal.

MEPs also voted to press the Commission to address growing use of wireless charging -- a development that could enable device makers to circumvent charger port rules -- by presenting a strategy that allows for "minimum interoperability" of any new charging solutions by the end of 2026.

"The goal is to avoid a new fragmentation in the market, to continue to reduce environmental waste, ensure consumer convenience and avoid so-called “lock-in” effects created by proprietary charging solutions," it said in a press release.

MEPs were also focused on labelling, saying they want to see clear information on new devices about charging options and whether a product includes a charger or not to support consumers in making more sustainable purchasing decisions to reduce the amount of new e-waste generated.

Parliamentarians have been pressing the bloc's executive body to legislate to tackle e-waste for years. However the Commission preferred to pursue an approach of engaging with the industry to get to a common charger voluntarily.

And while there has been a reduction in proprietary chargers over the years there still isn't a single charger that's compatible with all in-scope devices. Hence the EU's executive body finally came forward with a legislative proposal last year.

Commenting on the IMCO vote in a statement, rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba said: “With half a billion chargers for portable devices shipped in Europe each year, generating 11,000 to 13,000 tonnes of e-waste, a single charger for mobile phones and other small and medium electronic devices would benefit everyone. It will help the environment, further help the re-use of old electronics, save money, and reduce unnecessary costs and inconvenience for both businesses and consumers.

"We are proposing a truly comprehensive policy intervention, building on the Commission’s proposal by calling for the interoperability of wireless charging technologies by 2026 and improving information given to consumers with dedicated labels. We are also expanding the proposal’s scope by adding more products, such as laptops, that will need to comply with the new rules.”

Europe will finally legislate for a common charger for mobiles

Europe lays out expanded ecodesign rules with plan for digital product passports

 

  • Ads in Netflix? How it could change your streaming options

    Netflix might finally acquiesce and roll out a plan with ads for the first time ever. Here's how that might affect you as a subscriber.

  • Providence is planning a $4M food and drink pavilion next to the new pedestrian bridge

    Architects from New York and Boston are in the running to design the pavilion. The I-195 district is looking at parks in other cities for inspiration.

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • The war between Disney and Florida keeps escalating. Here are 5 key turning points in the battle

    What started as Disney’s public opposition to Florida’s “Don't Say Gay” bill could turn into the company losing special privileges in the state.

  • Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the Biden administration's decision to erase student debt for over 40,000 borrowers, environmental group backlash against federal land drilling permits, attempts to alleviate crude oil and gas prices, and voter sentiments on fiscal policy.

  • Grandmaster Garry Kasparov Predicts 'Palace Coup' May Oust Putin Over Ukraine

    The Russian chess legend, a fierce Putin critic, laid out “the order of moves that cannot be reversed."

  • Biden administration to erase student debt of more than 40,000 borrowers

    The Biden administration announces moves that allow 40,000 borrowers to have their student loans erased, and brings 3.6 million closer to cancellation.

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellencePutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowInvestor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the worl

  • Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

    Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts. Moscow, which dismissed the accusations as baseless, retaliated in kind.

  • I have a government job and a small pension. I’m planning to work a few more years. Should I file for Social Security now or wait?

    A recent reader email introduced the very common question: Should I file for Social Security now or wait? The way Social Security benefits are calculated, from a “total benefits over your expected lifetime” perspective, filing at any age (for a single person) will result in a similar outcome for you. Read: Financial Face Off: When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

  • Russia to update its strategy in World Trade Organization amid sanctions, says Putin

    Speaking at a government meeting on the country's metals industry, Putin said that Western countries had banned Russia from buying components needed to produce rolled metal, steel sheets and other products. "These measures (sanctions) run counter to WTO principles, to which European colleagues have constantly reiterated their adherence", Putin said.

  • Fearing a Trump Repeat, Jan. 6 Panel Considers Changes to Insurrection Act

    WASHINGTON — In the days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, some of President Donald Trump’s most extreme allies and members of right-wing militia groups urged him to use his power as commander in chief to unleash the military to help keep him in office. Now, as the House committee investigating last year’s riot uncovers new evidence about the lengths to which Trump was willing to go to cling to power, some lawmakers on the panel have quietly begun discussions about rewriting the Insurrect

  • Biden administration launches student loan review, says 40,000 borrowers will see debt canceled

    The Department of Education announced Tuesday a new review of its student debt portfolio that it says will correct for past mistakes in debt administration.

  • U.S. Oil Exports Soar as World Works to Replace Russian Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. exported the most oil and petroleum products in history last week as countries across the world work to replace Russian supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Manageria

  • Biden’s decision to expand drilling leases is alienating everyone

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the White House’s plans to resume leasing out federal lands for oil and gas development.

  • Putin says ‘tragedy’ in Donbas spurred Ukraine invasion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told a 12-year-old girl that Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine was sparked by the “tragedy” in the Donbas, a region in Ukraine’s east. The episode gives a glimpse of how the Russian leader is selling the war to the Russian public amid heavy sanctions on Moscow, widespread criticism that…

  • Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin says has no peer

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about. Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east. The Sarmat has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia's eight-week-old war in Ukraine.

  • Even if Russia Uses a Nuke, We Probably Won’t—but Putin Would Still Pay Dearly

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Russia were to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine it would, as CIA Director William Burns put it in public remarks last week, “change the world in a flash.” It might not, however, according to several experts, result in the direct military involvement of the west or a broader nuclear war.That is not to say that such an attack would not produce devastating consequences beyond those related to the attack itself. There are a wide ra

  • Inflation in Russia hits highest since early 2002

    Prices on nearly everything from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones have risen sharply in recent weeks after Russia on Feb. 24 began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. But weekly inflation in Russia slowed after a big rise in the past few weeks, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, giving the central bank reason to consider cutting rates at its board meeting on April 29. The central bank has said it may cut its key interest rate from 17% at the upcoming board meetings and will try not to lower inflation, which it targets at 4% in annual terms, by any means.

  • Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

    The U.S. military will be training Ukrainians outside Ukraine on using U.S.-provided Howitzers in coming days.