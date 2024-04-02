Mer Mer's Bakery has perfected confections at Gay Street shop after more than 25 years

The first thing Chandra Taylor does each morning before she goes to work at Mer Mer's Bakery, which she opened over 25 years ago at 617 N. Gay St., is her Bible study.

At the 5 a.m. graveyard shift, it's just her and Pastor Murray of Shepherd's Chapel in Gravette, Arkansas, broadcast right to her home.

“I feed my spirit before I feed my flesh every day, and that’s what keeps me going," Taylor said.

Then, she starts baking muffins at home, which she'll take to Remedy Coffee on Tyson Street and Awaken Coffee on Jackson Avenue.

In a quarter century, she's seen a lot change. It's not the downtown or the Old City or the Gay Street she knew when she opened Mer Mer's, named for the way her grandmother used to say her daughter Mercedes' name.

As Taylor puts it, “a lot of things have changed, but I’m still here.”

Chandra Taylor, owner of Mer Mer’s Bakery on North Gay Street, glazes a cake.

It used to be that Taylor's daughters, Mercedes and Chrisma, would visit Doris' Diner next door for a hamburger while their mother baked her popular pound cakes, petit fours and pies. But the diner is closed now, and so is the Great American Wheel Ranch that once sold cars behind the bakery. The 5th Avenue Motel across the street was torn down and replaced with a housing development.

Taylor said Mer Mer's Bakery, the oldest Black-owned bakery in Knoxville and one of its oldest Black-owned businesses, is the last business near the confluence of Fifth, Broadway and Gay Street still operating from those days. She opened the shop in November 1998 after graduating from Pellissippi State Community College with a business degree.

Ever since, the bakery has been at the same address with the same phone number — 865-524-4007 — and there's no sign of slowing.

The sweet-smelling stillness of the shop is punctuated by Taylor's chatter with customers, who come in to get a slice of her famous five-flavor pound cake or to order a custom birthday cake or, more than likely, to have Taylor light up their day.

It started in Knoxville, and it started with family

Taylor grew up in Knoxville, living in Mechanicsville and later the Green Hills Apartments, now the Holston Oaks Apartments in Morningside. Her first name is a combination of her parents, Sandra and William "Chippy" Taylor, who told her she could do anything she wanted.

Her mother pronounces her name with a "sh" and her father with a hard "ch," and she answers to both, though she's clear it should be said with a tall "ah" sound at the end.

Chandra Taylor, owner of Mer Mer’s Bakery on North Gay Street, decorates cupcakes.

Her story begins with family. She began baking with her great-great grandmother, who lived in Austin Homes near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Summit Hill Drive, now First Creek at Austin. When Taylor visited on weekends, she baked cookies and brownies and sold them to the kids who lived there.

She thought she'd be an architect or a fashion designer, having taken drafting classes at Austin-East High School. She even began in the architecture program at Pellissippi before switching to business.

It was Taylor's mother who found the empty first-floor space on Gay Street owned by Gene Monday. When she met with Monday, a member of a Knoxville family that still owns much of the city's real estate, Taylor made a distinct impression on him. He allowed her to get started in the space without paying rent or utilities until she made a profit.

“He was an angel to me, to give me the opportunity that he did,” Taylor said. “If he was here today, I know he would be very proud because I’m here, you know, I’m still here. It’s been a good run.”

Mer Mer's has always been a family space. On a Wednesday morning in August, Taylor sat at the table in the bakery where her children used to do homework. Her daughter Chrisma, a mother of two girls and a mental health counselor, stood in the kitchen, making bacon for her mom's breakfast and helping her bake.

Chrisma, left, Chandra Taylor’s daughter, assists her mom in packing up an order for a customer at Mer Mer's Bakery.

"She has a very beautiful spirit that’s just uplifting and people come for that, sometimes," Chrisma Taylor said of her mother. "She’s like a superwoman for me. She helped me be the woman I am today.”

A few minutes later, Taylor's aunt dropped in to bring her lunch and congratulate her for 25 years in business with a kiss on the cheek. Her parents still come in on occasion to help clean and organize. Save for additional help in busy seasons, the bakery is run solely by Taylor and her immediate family.

Some of Taylor's colleagues have become like family. Meryl Pierce owns TurtleCakes at Mer Mer's Bakery, an independent shop that Taylor supports by letting Pierce bake in her space. The two met in 2018, and Taylor quickly became a small business mentor and then a friend. Pierce described her as "extended family."

"She'll do anything for you and not expect anything back in return," Pierce said. "I think she's lasted so long because she just works her fingers to the bone for herself and for others. She does everything for her family."

What Mer Mer's does best and how to get a taste

Taylor said she's "too old to keep secrets," so here it goes: Her beloved five-flavor pound cake is flavored with lemon, almond, butter, vanilla and another nutty flavor, most often coconut. Also, home bakers should set their ovens to between 300 and 325 degrees Fahrenheit, and not 350, so their cakes can bake evenly. And eggs should be room temperature to avoid sunken cakes.

None of the cakes in the display case at Mer Mer's, named "Chrissy's Case" after Chrisma, are sunken. Depending on the day, there are caramel cakes, cupcakes, cookies, pecan pies, banana pudding, strawberry shortcake and rich petit fours, which are little square cakes. There is always fluffy and moist pound cake, based on a recipe from Taylor's cousin Mary "Mo" Bailey.

Mer Mer's Bakery on North Gay Street is a great place to pick up a cinnamon roll – or five.

On the bakery's website and social media pages, there are photos of intricately designed birthday cakes, from one made to look like a Nike shoe box to another that looks like a baby taking a nap. Chrisma handles the rice crispy sculptures and fondant.

The bakery also makes one or two wedding cakes a month. Some loyal customers have ordered their wedding cakes and their children's birthday cakes from Mer Mer's. For Taylor, it's a joy to put a person's experiences and their love into a design, and the baking itself is soothing.

In addition to baked goods, the walls at Mer Mer's are lined with baking supplies from Taylor's supply store Sweet Confections, which she operated on Asheville Highway between 2020 and 2023. Home bakers can stop by to get candles, cookie cutters, tubs of buttercream frosting, cake boxes and bottles of creme bouquet.

Customers who would like to order a cake or buy another sweet treat can call or visit the shop, which is open Thursday through Saturday.

Mer Mer's 25th anniversary coincided with the busy holiday season, and Taylor hosted a two-day bake sale in November to celebrate. An outpouring of support from family, friends and longtime customers could bring many new customers.

Taylor said she may have to bring in more than just her family's help.

"Maybe if we get so busy from this 25th anniversary, I can take a few days off, don’t you think so?” Taylor said. “I think I’ll be baking until I can’t bake anymore. I do like it."

