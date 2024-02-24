MercadoLibre, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 15%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.9% to US$1,629 in the past week. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$14b, although statutory earnings per share came in 15% below what the analysts expected, at US$19.46 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from MercadoLibre's 21 analysts is for revenues of US$17.7b in 2024. This would reflect a huge 22% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 70% to US$33.14. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$17.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$34.75 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$1,920, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic MercadoLibre analyst has a price target of US$2,200 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1,330. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MercadoLibre's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 22% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 42% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that MercadoLibre is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for MercadoLibre. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$1,920, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on MercadoLibre. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple MercadoLibre analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

