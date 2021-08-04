U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.01
    -2.55 (-3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4800
    +0.4300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,643.29
    +1,559.98 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.49
    +50.72 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MercadoLibre, Inc.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Net Revenues of $1.7 billion, up 102.6% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis
$17.5 billion Total Payment Volume, up 72% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis
$7.0 billion Gross Merchandise Volume, up 46% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Pedro Arnt, Chief Financial Officer of MercadoLibre, Inc., commented, I am pleased to announce that the team here at MercadoLibre delivered another quarter of strong growth in our commerce and fintech businesses in Q2 2021, achieving record levels in both volume and revenues. This strong performance builds on the solid first quarter we had this year. We believe that our business is showing tremendous momentum despite immense volatility in our key markets due to the frequent closing of physical retail across Latin America. I am proud to see the consistent execution of our plans while prioritizing innovation, speed of execution and user experience, all elements that are at the core of our corporate DNA.”

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

  • Unique active users grew by 47.4% year-over-year, reaching 75.9 million.

  • Gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) grew to $7.0 billion, representing an increase of 39.2% in USD and 46.1% on an FX neutral basis.

  • Successful items sold reached 244.6 million, increasing by 37.0% year-over-year.

  • Live listings offered on MercadoLibre’s marketplace reached 319.1 million.

  • Mobile gross merchandise volume grew by 218.2% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis, reaching 73.4% of GMV.

  • Mercado Envios shipped 230.5 million items during the quarter, representing a 46.4% year-over-year increase.

  • Total payment volume (“TPV”) through Mercado Pago surpassed $17.5 billion, a year-over-year increase of 56.3% in USD and 72.2% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment transactions increased 80.3% year-over-year, totaling 729.9 million transactions for the quarter.

  • Off-platform TPV grew 70.5% year-over-year in USD and 93.5% year-over-year on a FX neutral basis, reaching $10.3 billion, while payment transactions reached 566.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 101.6%.

  • Online Payments TPV grew 67.2% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis.

  • MPOS accelerated TPV growth, reaching 93.7% year-over-year growth on an FX neutral basis.

  • Mobile Wallet TPV grew 106.5% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis.

  • Our asset management product, Mercado Fondo, has over $810 million under management and approximately 19.3 million users across Latin America.

  • Mercado Credito’s portfolio is now over $ 800 million, almost 5x its size compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the second quarter were $1.7 billion, a year-over-year increase of 93.9% in USD and 102.6% on an FX neutral basis.

  • Commerce revenues increased 96.4% year-over-year in USD reaching $1,142.3 million, while Fintech revenues increased 88.9% year-over-year in USD reaching $560.4 million.

  • Gross profit was $753.9 million with a margin of 44.3%, compared to 48.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Total operating expenses were $587.8 million, an increase of 79.3% year-over-year in USD. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 34.5%, compared to 37.3% during the second quarter of 2020.

  • Income from operations was $166.2 million, compared to $99.4 million during the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, income from operations was 9.8%.

  • Interest income was $24.2 million, a 28.7% increase year-over-year. We incurred $39.3 million in interest and financial expenses this quarter, a 45.8% increase year-over-year.

  • We had foreign currency losses of $12.1 million, mainly attributable to our own common stock acquisition in the Argentine market at a price that reflects the additional cost of accessing US dollars through an indirect mechanism due to restrictions imposed by the Argentine government for buying US dollars at the official exchange rate.

  • Net income before income tax expense was $138.9 million, a 55.5% increase from the $89.3 million during the second quarter of 2020.

  • Income tax expense was $70.7 million, mainly as a result of higher income tax expense in Argentina as a consequence of higher pre-tax gain in our Argentine segment in 2021 and higher income tax expense due to withholding tax on dividends from our Argentine subsidiary.

  • Net income was $68.2 million, resulting in net income per share of $1.37.

The following table summarizes certain key performance metrics for the six and three months periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Six-month Periods Ended
June 30,

Three-month Periods Ended
June 30,

(in millions)(*)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unique active users

98.0

65.5

75.9

51.5

Gross merchandise volume

$

13,079.8

$

8,459.0

$

7,022.6

$

5,044.8

Number of successful items sold

466.6

284.2

244.6

178.5

Number of successful items shipped

438.6

247.7

230.5

157.5

Total payment volume

$

32,247.1

$

19,308.8

$

17,529.4

$

11,214.3

Total volume of payments on marketplace

$

12,615.2

$

7,966.5

$

6,775.2

$

4,763.2

Total payment transactions

1,360.0

695.5

729.9

404.8

Capital expenditures

$

262.8

$

101.9

$

150.2

$

48.4

Depreciation and amortization

$

84.5

$

44.2

$

46.1

$

22.7


(*)

Figures have been calculated using rounded amounts. Growth calculations based on this table may not total due to rounding.

Year-over-year USD Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated
Net Revenues

Q2’20

Q3’20

Q4’20

Q1’21

Q2’21

Brazil

37

%

57

%

68

%

93

%

104

%

Argentina

110

%

145

%

144

%

124

%

53

%

Mexico

96

%

111

%

141

%

143

%

105

%

Year-over-year Local Currency Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated
Net Revenues

Q2’20

Q3’20

Q4’20

Q1’21

Q2’21

Brazil

87

%

112

%

120

%

139

%

101

%

Argentina

224

%

260

%

229

%

223

%

112

%

Mexico

138

%

140

%

155

%

148

%

76

%

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on August 4th, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID – 8869655 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for MercadoLibre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

Definition of Selected Operational Metrics

Unique Active User – New or existing user who performed at least one of the following actions during the reported period: (1) made one purchase, or reservation, or asked one question on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (2) maintained an active listing on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (3) maintained an active account in Mercado Shops (4) made a payment, money transfer, collection and/or advance using Mercado Pago (5) maintained an outstanding credit line through Mercado Credito or (6) maintained a balance of more than $5 invested in a Mercado Fondo asset management account.

Foreign Exchange (“FX”) Neutral – Calculated by using the average monthly exchange rate of each month of 2020 and applying it to the corresponding months in the current year, so as to calculate what the results would have been had exchange rates remained constant. Intercompany allocations are excluded from this calculation. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

Gross merchandise volume – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions completed through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds transactions.

Total payment transactions – Measure of the number of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago.

Total volume of payments on marketplace – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all marketplace transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, excluding shipping and financing fees.

Total payment volume – Measure of total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, including marketplace and non-marketplace transactions.

MPOS – Mobile point-of-sale is a dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point-of-sale terminal wirelessly.

Commerce – Revenues from core marketplace fees, shipping fees, sale of goods, ad sales, classified fees and other ancillary services.

Fintech – Revenues includes fees from off-platform transactions, financing fees, interest earned from merchant and consumer credits and sale of MPOS.

Successful items sold – Measure of the number of items that were sold/purchased through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds items.

Successful items shipped – Measure of the number of items that were shipped through our shipping service.

Local Currency Growth Rates – Refer to FX Neutral definition.

Net income margin – Defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

Operating margin – Defined as income from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

About MercadoLibre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary digital and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

The Company is listed on NASDAQ (Nasdaq: MELI) following its initial public offering in 2007.

For more information about the Company visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com.

The MercadoLibre, Inc. logo is available at https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ab227b7-693f-4b17-b80c-552ae45c76bf?size=0

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements herein regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey MercadoLibre, Inc.’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MercadoLibre, Inc.’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, “Item 1A-Risk Factors” in Part II of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and any of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, MercadoLibre, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

MercadoLibre, Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except par value)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,069,909

$

1,856,394

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

361,180

651,830

Short-term investments (707,885 and 636,949 held in guarantee)

898,367

1,241,306

Accounts receivable, net

69,844

49,691

Credit cards receivable and other means of payments, net

1,189,802

863,073

Loans receivable, net

547,183

385,036

Prepaid expenses

58,143

28,378

Inventory

169,449

118,140

Other assets

203,774

152,959

Total current assets

4,567,651

5,346,807

Non-current assets:

Long-term investments

181,411

166,111

Loans receivable, net

23,269

16,619

Property and equipment, net

618,997

391,684

Operating lease right-of-use assets

396,253

303,214

Goodwill

85,165

85,211

Intangible assets, net

23,894

14,155

Deferred tax assets

132,618

134,916

Other assets

113,436

67,615

Total non-current assets

1,575,043

1,179,525

Total assets

$

6,142,694

$

6,526,332

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

857,622

$

767,336

Funds payable to customers and amounts due to merchants

1,839,209

1,733,095

Salaries and social security payable

204,174

207,358

Taxes payable

232,090

215,918

Loans payable and other financial liabilities

579,786

548,393

Operating lease liabilities

80,597

55,246

Other liabilities

75,812

108,534

Total current liabilities

3,869,290

3,635,880

Non-current liabilities:

Salaries and social security payable

18,929

49,852

Loans payable and other financial liabilities

1,788,481

860,876

Operating lease liabilities

313,479

243,601

Deferred tax liabilities

48,529

64,354

Other liabilities

22,956

20,191

Total non-current liabilities

2,192,374

1,238,874

Total liabilities

$

6,061,664

$

4,874,754

Commitments and Contingencies

Equity

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized,

49,711,650 and 49,869,727 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020

$

50

$

50

Additional paid-in capital

455,206

1,860,502

Treasury stock

(276,220

)

(54,805

)

Retained earnings

348,298

314,115

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(446,304

)

(468,284

)

Total Equity

81,030

1,651,578

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

6,142,694

$

6,526,332

MercadoLibre, Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share data)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net service revenues

$

2,735,624

$

1,485,774

$

1,504,720

$

845,882

Net product revenues

345,567

44,686

198,030

32,487

Net revenues

3,081,191

1,530,460

1,702,750

878,369

Cost of net revenues

(1,735,894

)

(790,474

)

(948,830

)

(451,197

)

Gross profit

1,345,297

739,986

753,920

427,172

Operating expenses:

Product and technology development

(273,020

)

(146,689

)

(146,985

)

(73,254

)

Sales and marketing

(621,266

)

(390,583

)

(333,107

)

(184,076

)

General and administrative

(194,002

)

(132,970

)

(107,663

)

(70,404

)

Total operating expenses

(1,088,288

)

(670,242

)

(587,755

)

(327,734

)

Income from operations

257,009

69,744

166,165

99,438

Other income (expenses):

Interest income and other financial gains

49,236

55,566

24,165

18,782

Interest expense and other financial losses (*)

(130,631

)

(50,561

)

(39,342

)

(26,977

)

Foreign currency losses

(27,180

)

(2,089

)

(12,091

)

(1,903

)

Net income before income tax expense

148,434

72,660

138,897

89,340

Income tax expense

(114,251

)

(37,822

)

(70,702

)

(33,393

)

Net income

$

34,183

$

34,838

$

68,195

$

55,947


(*)

Includes $49,247 thousands of loss on debt extinguishment and premium related to the 2028 Notes repurchase recognized in January 2021.


Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Basic EPS

Basic net income

Available to shareholders per common share

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

1.37

$

1.11

Weighted average of outstanding common shares

49,844,823

49,709,964

49,822,272

49,709,973

Diluted EPS

Diluted net income

Available to shareholders per common share

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

1.37

$

1.11

Weighted average of outstanding common shares

49,844,823

49,709,964

49,822,272

49,709,973

MercadoLibre, Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operations:

Net income

$

34,183

$

34,838

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Unrealized devaluation loss, net

45,046

29,348

Impairment of digital assets

7,175

Depreciation and amortization

84,525

44,202

Accrued interest

(9,395

)

(28,933

)

Non cash interest, convertible notes amortization of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs and other charges

48,053

11,932

Bad debt charges

165,999

63,636

Financial results on derivative instruments

10,799

(21,826

)

Stock-based compensation expense — restricted shares

357

366

LTRP accrued compensation

50,925

51,907

Deferred income taxes

16,411

(31,145

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(30,010

)

23,147

Credit cards receivables and other means of payments

(301,289

)

(343,229

)

Prepaid expenses

(29,497

)

20,807

Inventory

(47,125

)

(14,270

)

Other assets

(91,488

)

(6,965

)

Payables and accrued expenses

10,364

170,100

Funds payable to customers and amounts due to merchants

83,233

606,307

Other liabilities

(64,072

)

(73,134

)

Interest received from investments

14,847

27,597

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(959

)

564,685

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of investments

(5,207,862

)

(2,326,013

)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments

5,574,560

1,910,311

Receipts from settlements of derivative instruments

3,570

8,624

Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired

(6,937

)

Payment for settlements of derivative instruments

(11,141

)

Purchases of intangible assets

(19,543

)

(87

)

Changes in principal of loans receivable, net

(333,363

)

(39,092

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(262,780

)

(94,834

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(256,559

)

(548,028

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from loans payable and other financial liabilities

3,502,009

1,781,040

Payments on loans payable and other financial liabilities

(2,239,681

)

(1,353,658

)

Payments on repurchase of the 2028 Notes

(1,865,076

)

Payment of finance lease obligations

(9,117

)

(1,064

)

Purchase of convertible note capped call

(100,769

)

(104,095

)

Unwind of convertible note capped call

102,382

Common Stock repurchased

(141,963

)

(720

)

Exercise of Convertible Notes

(3,137

)

Dividends paid of preferred stock

(2,000

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(755,352

)

319,503

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents

(64,265

)

(124,226

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents

(1,077,135

)

211,934

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

$

2,508,224

$

1,451,424

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

1,431,089

$

1,663,358

Financial results of reporting segments

Three Months Ended June, 2021

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Other Countries

Total

(In thousands)

Net revenues

$

951,090

$

366,065

$

258,076

$

127,519

$

1,702,750

Direct costs

(720,470

)

(232,176

)

(261,424

)

(91,258

)

(1,305,328

)

Direct contribution

230,620

133,889

(3,348

)

36,261

397,422

Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues

(231,257

)

Income from operations

166,165

Other income (expenses):

Interest income and other financial gains

24,165

Interest expense and other financial losses

(39,342

)

Foreign currency losses

(12,091

)

Net income before income tax expense

$

138,897


Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Other Countries

Total

(In thousands)

Net revenues

$

465,298

$

239,204

$

125,950

$

47,917

$

878,369

Direct costs

(324,754

)

(171,408

)

(110,553

)

(34,943

)

(641,658

)

Direct contribution

140,544

67,796

15,397

12,974

236,711

Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues

(137,273

)

Income from operations

99,438

Other income (expenses):

Interest income and other financial gains

18,782

Interest expense and other financial losses

(26,977

)

Foreign currency losses

(1,903

)

Net income before income tax expense

$

89,340

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our audited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral measures as a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure can be found in the tables below.

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, this non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

We provide this non-GAAP financial measure to enhance overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future, and we understand that this measure provides useful information to both Management and investors. In particular, we believe that FX neutral measures provide useful information to both Management and investors by excluding the foreign currency exchange rate impact that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

The FX neutral measures were calculated by using the average monthly exchange rates for each month during 2020 and applying them to the corresponding months in 2021, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. The table below excludes intercompany allocation FX effects. Finally, these measures do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects, the impact on impairment calculations or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

The following table sets forth the FX neutral measures related to our reported results of the operations for the three-months period ended June 30, 2021:

Three-month Periods Ended
June 30, (*)

As reported

FX Neutral Measures

As reported

(In millions, except percentages)

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net revenues

$

1,702.7

$

878.4

93.9

%

$

1,780.0

$

878.4

102.6

%

Cost of net revenues

(948.8

)

(451.2

)

110.3

%

(980.3

)

(451.2

)

117.3

%

Gross profit

753.9

427.2

76.5

%

799.7

427.2

87.2

%

Operating expenses

(587.8

)

(327.7

)

79.3

%

(625.6

)

(327.7

)

90.9

%

Income from operations

166.2

99.4

67.1

%

174.1

99.4

75.1

%


(*)

The table above may not total due to rounding.

CONTACT: MercadoLibre, Inc.

Investor Relations

investor@mercadolibre.com


http://investor.mercadolibre.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Uber Q2 earnings beat expectations but EBITDA loss steeper than expected

    Uber reported its Q2 earnings after the bell, and while it beat expectations on bookings, EBITDA losses were greater than anticipated

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why Shares of OneConnect Financial Tech Are Falling Today

    Analysts at Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock. OneConnect, which provides a technology-as-a-service platform for Chinese financial institutions, reported diluted earnings per share equivalent to a loss of nearly $0.05 on total revenue equivalent to $149.7 million. "The management team worked diligently in the second quarter, to address changes from further regulatory tightening, the shift in customer needs and the operating environment," Ye Wangchun, chairman and CEO of OneConnect, said in a statement.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Plummeted 19.3% in July

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 19.3% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The augmented reality and smart glasses stock has gone on a wild ride so far in 2021. Vuzix stock started its meteoric rise this March when it announced new contracts with a major U.S. insurance company and The Cooper Companies, a medical device manufacturer.