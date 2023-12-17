MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ:MELI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for MercadoLibre, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$16b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, MercadoLibre has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Multiline Retail industry average of 10.0%.

In the above chart we have measured MercadoLibre's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From MercadoLibre's ROCE Trend?

MercadoLibre has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 33% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 466% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 64% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, MercadoLibre has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 461% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

While MercadoLibre looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MELI is currently trading for a fair price.

