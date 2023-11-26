MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) increases 6.0% this week, taking five-year gains to 336%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares for the last five years, while they gained 336%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also up 28% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since the stock has added US$4.4b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, MercadoLibre moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how MercadoLibre has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MercadoLibre shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 34%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending more time on MercadoLibre it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

