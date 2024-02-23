In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and why it might be a buying opportunity.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 22, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and MercadoLibre made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Is MercadoLibre's Post-Earnings Crash an Opportunity to Buy the Dip? was originally published by The Motley Fool