Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-868-8844 and requesting the "Mercantile Bank Corporation call." The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com.  An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile Investor Relations website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.1 billion and operates 45 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."  For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

CONTACT: 

Charles Christmas, Executive Vice President & CFO


Mercantile Bank Corporation


616-726-1202


cchristmas@mercbank.com




Mike Houston


Lambert & Co.


616-233-0500


MBWM@lambert.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301574331.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

