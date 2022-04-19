U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Board declares $0.31 regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock resulting in a current annual yield of approximately 3.6 percent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") announced today that on April 14, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on June 15, 2022, to holders of record as of June 3, 2022.

"As demonstrated by our Board's declaration of a second quarter cash dividend, we believe our sustained overall financial strength positions us well to build shareholder value through meaningful cash returns and also meet growth objectives," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "While we remain focused on providing shareholders with competitive dividend yields, we will continue to carefully monitor the economic environment and adjust future cash dividend payments as deemed necessary to ensure our capital levels remain sufficient to meet capital management initiatives."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.2 billion and operates 45 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unstable political and economic environment; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:


AT MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION:


Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.

Charles Christmas

President & CEO

Executive Vice President & CFO

616-726-1502

616-726-1202

rkaminski@mercbank.com

cchristmas@mercbank.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-declares-regular-cash-dividend-301527457.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

