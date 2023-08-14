Mercantile Bank's (NASDAQ:MBWM) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.34

Mercantile Bank Corporation's (NASDAQ:MBWM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.34 on 13th of September. This takes the annual payment to 3.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Mercantile Bank's stock price has increased by 42% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Mercantile Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Mercantile Bank has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Mercantile Bank's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 14.5% over the next year. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 35%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Mercantile Bank Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Mercantile Bank has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Mercantile Bank definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Mercantile Bank's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Mercantile Bank is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mercantile Bank (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

