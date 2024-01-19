Mercantile Bank's (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of March to $0.35. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Mercantile Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Mercantile Bank has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Mercantile Bank's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 21.3%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 33% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Mercantile Bank Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.44 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Mercantile Bank has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Mercantile Bank's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Mercantile Bank is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mercantile Bank that you should be aware of before investing. Is Mercantile Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

