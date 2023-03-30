U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.50
    +22.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,084.00
    +181.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,037.00
    +72.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.80
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.61
    +0.64 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.30
    +5.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.57 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    -0.0110 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.95 (-4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8120
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,661.16
    +321.06 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.58
    +21.61 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.43
    +58.16 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Mercedes amps up renewable energy switch with Iberdrola wind deal

Victoria Waldersee and Ilona Wissenbach
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Brussels

By Victoria Waldersee and Ilona Wissenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spain's Iberdrola for 140 megawatts of wind energy from a Baltic Sea wind park, as automakers looks to make production costs more predictable.

Production chief Joerg Burzer told Reuters that Mercedes was focusing on securing wind capacity in northern Germany and installing solar capacity in the south of the country, where it is less blowy.

The Iberdrola deal, in which Mercedes will invest a three-digit million euro figure, means the carmaker now has solar, onshore and offshore wind PPAs for capacity equivalent to half of its electricity demand in Germany by the middle of the decade, Burzer said in an interview.

PPAs are long-term contracts to buy electricity directly from a generator at a pre-negotiated price, providing producers with guaranteed financing. Big companies, including carmakers, are increasingly signing such deals to make production costs more predictable and cut CO2 emissions.

Iberdrola's website says the Baltic Sea Windanker project will have 300 megawatts of capacity and operate from 2026.

Mercedes aims for 70% of its energy demand from vehicle production to be covered by renewable sources by 2030. It said on Thursday it has reached its target of a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2020 levels by 2030 early, and so is raising that target to 80%.

Burzer said he was confident that battery storage would develop to the point of enabling consistent renewable power supply, and that hydrogen would play a role in providing baseload energy.

"Of course there are periods where the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow, but these are not so common in Europe. Hydrogen can secure the remaining part," he said.

"It is the last few percentage points that are the hardest... there is still a lot to do on the technology side," Burzer added.

Renewable energy accounted for 46.9% of German power consumption in 2022, with the rest coming from coal, nuclear, and natural gas. In Europe, the latest available figures from 2021 show around 22% renewable energy consumption.

Plans to fuel industry via hydrogen in Germany are still in their infancy, with the construction of the first hydrogen pipeline network approved last December.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Miranda Murray and Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • China's Big Five banks post healthy results, warn of shaky recovery

    China's Big Five lenders posted above 3.5% annual net profit growth this week, but warned that the foundations of the country's recovery were "not yet solid". China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) and Bank of China (BoC) both posted just over 5% annual net profit growth on Thursday. Even higher figures came from the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) on Thursday and China Construction Bank Corp on Wednesday, which both posted over 7% annual net profit growth.

  • CNH Industrial agrees to buy Hemisphere GNSS for $175 million

    CNH Industrial said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy Hemisphere GNSS, a high-performance satellite positioning technology company, for $175 million to improve automation in its agriculture and construction businesses. CNH, a farm machinery and construction equipment maker, said in a statement that the preliminary purchase price was free of cash and debt and that it would fund the deal through available cash. At the beginning of last year, the Italian American group separated from its truck and bus making unit, now listed as Iveco Group, to focus on farm machinery and construction equipment.

  • Average Wall Street bonuses dipped 26% to $176,700 last year

    Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year to $176,700 amid lagging profits and recession fears, New York state's comptroller reported Thursday. The bonuses for employees in New York City’s securities industry dropped 26% from 2021, when the average was a record $240,400, according to New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s annual estimate. “Wall Street’s cash bonuses were expected to fall as several factors weighed on the securities’ industry profitability in 2022,” DiNapoli said in a prepared release.

  • H&M Shares Gain Most in Two Decades as Retailer Trims Inventory

    (Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB shares jumped the most in two decades as the Swedish clothing retailer made progress in reducing an inventory buildup that has plagued the company for more than six years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spen

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Tesla misses big on solar-roof installation targets - Wood Mackenzie

    Tesla's average installations per week were just 21 in 2022 and its best quarter saw 32 systems installed per week. "GAF Energy's Timberline Solar roofing system is better-positioned to achieve widespread adoption," said Max Issokson, analyst at Wood Mackenzie. The potential of Tesla's Solar Roof will rely on the company's ability to simplify and streamline installations and tap into a broader customer base, Issokson added.

  • Renewable power generation overtook coal in the US last year

    Renewable power generation was greater than coal in the US last year, but it wasn't the largest electricity source.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • Shell (SHEL) Faces Dilemma Over Climate Change & Oil Demand

    Shell's (SHEL) CEO, Wael Sawan, faces the dilemma over whether the company should ramp up its oil production or say no to fossil fuels for attaining climate-related goals

  • Bill Gates Backs Next Big Thing In Tech Award Winner ClearFlame with Second Investment From Breakthrough Energy Ventures

    ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a startup dedicated to reducing carbon and soot emissions by powering heavy-duty engines with clean and renewable fuels, has secured $30 million in Series B funding. Among those making second investments were Breakthrough Energy Ventures, led by renowned entrepreneur Bill Gates, and Mercuria Energy Group, one of the world’s largest privately held energy and commodities companies. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving,

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Updates From ConocoPhillips and Eni Lead Week's Action

    Apart from ConocoPhillips (COP) and Eni (E), Suncor Energy (SU), Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • House GOP pushes sprawling bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. The massive GOP bill up for a vote Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. Republicans call the bill the “Lower Energy Costs Act” and have given it the symbolic label H.R. 1 — the top legislative priority of the new GOP majority, which took control of the House in January.

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in Restructuring“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a

  • Rising temperatures are pushing India towards the deadly "wet bulb" threshold

    India is moving towards fatal climatic conditions. This year saw the country’s hottest February in 122 years, and it is only likely to get worse.

  • How a major chemical company is moving into the future while reckoning with a dangerous legacy

    Does the world's tech present—and future—require PFAS?

  • Long-Awaited Rules for Carbon Offset Market Disappoint Experts

    (Bloomberg) -- A widely touted effort to clean up the embattled carbon-offsets market has been met with disappointment among experts.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe new guidelines from the Integrity Council for the Voluntary

  • Chevron Board Member Says Climate Change Is a ‘Real Risk’ to Energy Companies

    The energy giant is thinking about how to invest ‘into the energy transition,’ says director Dambisa Moyo. Climate change is a “real risk” to energy companies, says Chevron board member Dambisa Moyo. Moyo, who also sits on the board of 3M (ticker: MMM), Condé Nast, and the Oxford University Endowment investment committee, recently talked with Barron’s Andy Sewer, sharing her thoughts on everything from the banking crisis to the future of clean energy.

  • Companies bid $264M in Gulf oil sale mandated by climate law

    Oil companies offered a combined $264 million for drilling rights in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday in a sale mandated by last year’s climate bill compromise. The auction was the first in the Gulf in more than a year and drew strong interest from industry giants including Chevron, BP and ExxonMobil. Developing the Gulf leases would produce up to 1.1 billion barrels of oil and more than 4 trillion cubic feet (113 billion cubic meters) of natural gas over 50 years, according to a government analysis.

  • AFC Energy moves into next phase of ABB partnership

    AFC Energy PLC (AIM:AFC, OTC:AFGYF) CEO Adam Bond speaks to Proactive after announcing that Swedish energy and engineering group ABB is to take a stake in the business after a successful test of it...

  • EU reaches provisional deal to raise renewable energy target

    European Union countries and negotiators from the EU's parliament reached a provisional deal Thursday to raise the share of renewables in the bloc's energy mix, another step to accelerate its green transition. The European Council, which represents the 27 member nations, said the agreement reached after all-night negotiations would raise the renewable energy target to 42.5% of total consumption by 2030. To meet the EU’s goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050, the EU's executive commission supported a target of 45%.