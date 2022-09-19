U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.75
    -36.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,650.00
    -272.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,816.75
    -116.75 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.50
    -18.90 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    -2.38 (-2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.50
    -11.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9992
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.73
    +1.46 (+5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1375
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5120
    +0.6060 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,718.91
    -1,191.77 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.58
    -32.86 (-7.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Mercedes-Benz to build wind farm in northwestern Germany, examining solar options

·1 min read
Bangkok International Motor Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is planning to build a wind farm in the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, by 2025 that is able to produce a hundred megawatts of electricity, equivalent to over 15% of the carmaker's annual demand in Germany, it said on Monday.

Mercedes will invest a three-digit million figure in a power purchase agreement with an as-yet-unnamed partner to buy the electricity generated by the turbines, the carmaker said.

It is also examining together with local authorities whether it could put solar panels onto the remaining space in the 800-hectare piece of land in Papenburg, a test track owned by the carmaker.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • US 10-Year Yield Rises to 3.5% for First Time Since 2011

    (Bloomberg) -- The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 3.50% for the first time since 2011, with the bond market extending its bearish run ahead of another jumbo rate hike expected this week by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs Put

  • Electric Big Rigs Face Uphill Trip From Shows to Highways

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinAfter electric cars, here come the battery trucks.Global leaders Daimler Truck Holding AG and Volvo AB are joining dozens of commercial-vehicle makers in Germany this week to showcase their latest electric semis, with m

  • China Struggles to Stem Yuan Slide With Fixing, Verbal Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan fell, an indication that China’s latest attempts to beef up the currency with a record pushback in the reference rate and verbal warnings is barely holding back a selling wave.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinThe People’s Bank of China fixed t

  • Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks

    A MILITARY BASE IN POLAND (Reuters) -The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort. The remarks by U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were a reminder of the risks of the conflict intensifying as the United States and its NATO allies aid Ukraine from a distance and Kyiv wages a so-far successful counter-offensive against Russian forces.

  • Climate czar John Kerry warns Africa not to rely on natural gas to bring power to millions

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry cautioned African nations not to invest in long-term natural gas projects that could help bring electricity to millions in the region.

  • First public global database of fossil fuels launches

    A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries. Until now there has been private data available for purchase, and analysis of the world's fossil fuel usage and reserves.

  • World Bank president calls European energy problem ‘immense,’ says US should increase production

    World Bank President David Malpass said in a radio interview on Sunday that Europe is experiencing an “immense” energy crisis and that the U.S. should increase its energy production to counteract the problem. “Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and natural gas and coal has become immense,” Malpass told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable –…

  • All of Puerto Rico without power after Hurricane Fiona makes landfall

    Puerto Rico was without power as nightfall approached Sunday amid catastrophic flooding, hurricane-force winds and the destruction of at least one bridge, five

  • Radioactive water release from Oyster Creek nuclear plant concerns environmentalists

    Barnegat Bay advocates say they were not notified that radioactive water would be released from Oyster Creek.

  • Eye on the Tropics: TS Fiona to become hurricane, warning issued for Puerto Rico

    Tropical storm Fiona is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, the National Weather Center said.

  • Last days of Summer will be warm

    WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.

  • Warnings of record rain, gales in Japan amid super typhoon

    STORY: TV Tokyo footage from Saturday showed heavy rainfall and strong winds hitting the southern island of Amami Oshima as the typhoon approached. The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the U.S. Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, has the potential to be the most destructive tropical storm to strike Japan in decades.The JMA said it could bring record rainfall, and warned of the risk of landslides and rivers overflowing.The storm is forecast to curve east and continue up Japan's main island of Honshu early next week before moving out to sea by Wednesday (September 21).

  • Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on Sept. 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck. As the auto industry makes the shift to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), big freight truck makers like Daimler Truck and Volvo are investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cells to haul freight long distances because batteries weigh too much to make electric trucks viable.

  • Sumy Oblast attacks: 1 civilian and around 100 farm animals killed

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:13 A local resident was killed in the village of Volfyne, in Sumy Oblast, as a result of Russian shelling. A local farm was also hit, and around 100 pigs and one horse were killed.

  • 5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico

    LOÍZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jetsabel Osorio Chévere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that the Category 4 storm ripped off the two-story home in an impoverished corner in the north coast town of Loiza. It’s a familiar lament in a U.S. territory of 3.2 million people where thousands of homes, roads and recreational areas have yet to be fixed or rebuilt since Maria struck in September 2017.

  • Earthquake in Taiwan topples buildings

    A strong quake shook much of Taiwan Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest of dozens that have hit Taiwan's southeastern coast since Saturday night, when a 6.4 quake struck the area. (Sept. 19)

  • Environment groups attack EU's green label for gas, nuclear

    A dozen environmental groups are starting legal challenges against the European Union's executive branch in a bid to stop the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear power generation in the bloc’s list of sustainable activities. European Union lawmakers in July voted to add natural gas and nuclear to the list, backing a proposal from the European Commission that has been drawing fierce criticism and accusations of greenwashing. ClientEarth, WWF’s European Policy Office, Transport & Environment (T&E), and BUND said on Monday that they have asked for an internal review of the decision to include gas.

  • Japan storm: Millions told to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall

    Typhoon Nanmadol has brought winds of 180 km/h, with some four million people told to leave their homes.

  • Fossil fuel registry launched to help spot 'stranded assets'

    Carbon Tracker and Global Energy Monitor said on Monday they had launched the first global registry of oil and gas reserves, production and emissions with data for more than 50,000 fields. It could also help activists in their efforts to pressure producers or governments to cut fossil fuel output. The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels contains data for fields in 89 countries, covering 75% of global production the non-governmental organisations which developed it said.

  • Disaster declared in Alaska as intense storm sweeps homes off foundations

    Multiple towns across western Alaska were evacuated as former Typhoon Merbok, which transitioned from a tropical cyclone to an intense, non-tropical wind and rainstorm and became one of the strongest storms to hit the state in recent history. A surge of water from the Bering Sea on Friday, Sept. 16, covered half of an old airport runway in Golovin, Alaska, located along the west-central coast of the state. The major flooding continued in the city into early Saturday morning, with photos posted b