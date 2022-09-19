Mercedes-Benz to build wind farm in northwestern Germany, examining solar options

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is planning to build a wind farm in the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, by 2025 that is able to produce a hundred megawatts of electricity, equivalent to over 15% of the carmaker's annual demand in Germany, it said on Monday.

Mercedes will invest a three-digit million figure in a power purchase agreement with an as-yet-unnamed partner to buy the electricity generated by the turbines, the carmaker said.

It is also examining together with local authorities whether it could put solar panels onto the remaining space in the 800-hectare piece of land in Papenburg, a test track owned by the carmaker.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)